First main points of the Korean model of Los angeles Casa de Papel: Park Hae-soo of The Squid Recreation would be the protagonist

Netflix desires to push aside Los angeles Casa de Papel in taste. All the way through the birthday party of a different match referred to as The Paper Space: The Legacy in Madrid (Palacio Vistalegre) The most efficient moments of the collection had been remembered sooner than the premiere of Section 2 of its Season 5, which would be the ultimate 5 episodes of the collection and whose names we already know. However … it would possibly not be the tip of Los angeles Casa de Papel.

Actor Pedro Alonso, recognized for enjoying the charismatic Berlin in Los angeles Casa de Papel, introduced that “it’s the finish of 1 cycle and the start of any other“. The unique collection is over, however Los angeles Casa de Papel will proceed with a Berlin spin-iff in 2023. It’s some distance away, so in 2022 there might be a Korean model of Los angeles Casa de Papel starring probably the most actors of the instant: Park Hae-soo, referred to as Cho Sang-Woo or contestant 218 from The Squid Recreation. He made an look on the match with a message: “Thanks, Pedro, for sending me this well-known masks“.

You understand Park Hae-soo, however now he’ll exchange the golf green jumpsuit for the purple one. He’s going to play Berlin within the Korean model of ‘The paper area’ that arrives in 2022. #LCDP5 percent.twitter.com/WF8yDsskPW — Netflix España (@NetflixES) November 30, 2021

Park Hae-soo swaps the golf green jumpsuit from The Squid Recreation for the purple one from Los angeles Casa de Papel. As reported Closing date, Kim Hong-sun (The Visitor) would be the director, and Ryu Yong-jae and his workforce (My Holo Love) will write the collection. The manufacturers might be BH Leisure and Contents Zium.

For the instant we do not know extra about this korean model. Some enthusiasts have expressed worry about what this Korean adaptation or model can deliver to Los angeles Casa de Papel once more. We can have to attend to peer how the unique collection ends now. The primary synopses of each this Korean model and the Berlin spin-off. Something has turn out to be transparent: Netflix desires Los angeles Casa de Papel to reside for much longer.

They’ll wreck us into 1000 items, however The Resistance will all the time come in combination once more. Quantity 2 of #LCDP5 December 3 arrives. percent.twitter.com/cQIWyN6brq — Netflix España (@NetflixES) September 22, 2021

Section 2 of Season 5 of Los angeles Casa de Papel will premiere on December 3 on Netflix.