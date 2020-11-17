First meeting of Nitish’s new cabinet in Bihar today, ministers will get portfolios, Sushil Modi will not be seen

Bihar News: Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday, along with a total of 15 MLAs. For the first time, two deputy CMs have been formed in Bihar. In this way a total of 15 people have joined Nitish’s new cabinet. Nitish Kumar will hold a cabinet meeting with his new ministers at 11 am today, in which all ministers will be assigned their duties. Nitish’s cabinet currently consists of 5 ministers from JDU, 7 from BJP and one each from Hum-VIP. Also Read – Why did not make Deputy CM, Sushil Modi ask this thing to BJP, we will miss them: Nitish Kumar

This important meeting of Nitish cabinet is to be held in the cabinet room located at the main secretariat at 11 am today. Many important decisions will be taken in this meeting. A special session of the state assembly will be called on November 23 in Bihar, and on this day the newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of membership by the new speaker.

Nitish Kumar took the reins of power for the seventh time in Patna on Monday evening. In the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Fagu Chauhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to fourteen ministers besides Nitish Kumar. Nitish Sarkar has almost all newcomers except Mangal Pandey and Vijender Yadav. According to sources connected with the government, senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav will be the new Speaker of the Assembly.

For the first time in Bihar, two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed and for the first time a woman has been made Deputy Chief Minister. Both of these were elected BJP MLAs who have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers. At the same time, Sushil Kumar Modi, who became a partner in Nitish Kumar's government last time, has not been made Deputy Chief Minister this time. BJP is going to give them some important responsibility.