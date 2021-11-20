First MultiVersus trailer: a Smash Bros. with Superman, Batman, Arya Stark and many more

Leaked a few weeks ago, Warner Bros. confirms the first details of the crossover fighting video game to launch in 2022.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 19 November 2021, 09:24 74 reviews

It is already official. Warner Bros. has presented this same afternoon MultiVersus, a fighting video game similar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that will arrive in 2022 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One inviting its players to fight in different scenarios with characters as colorful as Batman (DC), Superman (DC), Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes), etc.

More characters will arrive and will be added to MultiVersus later“MultiVersus is a completely new and free platform combat game where you can team up with or against your friends and play using some of the most famous classic characters in the world, such as Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny and more. Use unique cooperative skills, discover the combos of your favorite characters and save the multiverse! “, we can read in its description.

MultiVersus is developed by Player First Games, a newly founded company based in Los Angeles, California. The complete cast of characters is made up of the following fighters, without ruling out more additions:

Batman (DC Super Hero)

Superman (DC Super Hero)

Wonder Woman (DC Super Hero)

Harley Quinn (DC Super-Villain)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

Reindog (New Character)

It will have support for dedicated servers, crossover play, and various game modes: 1v1, 2v2 with a strong emphasis on cooperative among friends, and an all-against-all. More information on other content will be provided later.

There are not many more details at the moment, although users can expect a proposal in the line of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, more especially, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, recently released in stores with SpongeBob, the Ninja Turtles and the Rugrats and other IPs of the ViacomCBS children’s entertainment channel.

MultiVersus was unofficially unveiled at the end of October, when several images were discovered on the networks, already withdrawn due to copyright.

Warner Bros. Games also has other IP proposals underway, having released trailers for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad in October.

