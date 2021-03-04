First official images of The Legend of Sergio Ramos, the documentary that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has officially revealed the first images of The Legend of Sergio Ramos, the Amazon Original documentary that will return to focus on the life of the footballer and that will continue after what was seen in El Corazón de Sergio Ramos.

The first images of The Legend of Sergio Ramos

The Legend of Sergio Ramos will once again be a documentary focused on the Real Madrid footballer and the Spanish team, which will consist of 6 episodes that will revolve around his professional figure during the past season. Here are the official images that have been released:

This exclusive Amazon Prime Video series has been confirmed to It will have unpublished images of the conquest of the League, reflections on some of its most important decisions, memories of great moments and the footballer’s future plans. In addition, there will also be moments for family and personal life that is part of your day to day.

The Legend of Sergio Ramos will have testimonies from personalities such as Zinedine Zidane, Vicente del Bosque, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Varane, Lucas Vázquez, Raúl González Blanco, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Jesús Navas, Sergio Busquets, Alejandro Sanz, Jorge Valdano, Rafa Nadal …

There is no confirmed release date on Amazon Prime Video yet.