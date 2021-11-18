First-person psychological horror game Mourning shows its oppressive atmosphere in new trailer

We will enter the mind of an individual who is not able to leave his own home and escape, he will test our senses.

This same year we met Luto, a new psychological horror game developed for PlayStation and PC, which takes us to explore in first person the mind of an individual who must face the pain of loss of a loved one. Broken Bird Games is the one in charge of this ambitious project, a Spanish video game studio and that he was part of the PS Talents program.

The game will lead us to reflect on anxiety and depressionThe new trailer takes us to an oppressive home inhabited by a presence, mixing landscapes of aspect dreamlike where surreal exteriors blend with elements of the home’s interior. The appearance of the construction constantly changes in the different planes, outlining a setting of atmospheric horror Very powerful.

In Mourning we will be forced to explore different phobiasIn Mourning we will be forced to explore different phobias: monophobia, claustrophobia, agoraphobia, nyctophobia, accompanied by a representation of anxiety and depression through mourning. All this will be presented in a narrative experience that will put us in the role of a character who try to escape of your home.

Players will see each other harassed and confused, in a plot that will test our senses, leading us to reflect on how something as common and invisible as the Depression. Although Broken Bird Games have not confirmed an official date for the game, its launch is scheduled for next 2022 on PS4, PS5, and Steam.

