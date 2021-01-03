First phase election for Tibet’s exiled parliament concluded, government to be elected on May 14

Dharamshala: The first phase of the general election for the exiled parliament of Tibet concluded on Sunday. With this, the next Sikyang (head of government) will also be elected. Officials gave this information. Also Read – ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ to contest four states, MLAs camped

There are about 1.3 lakh Tibetans in exile in India and around the world. After the first phase of elections on Sunday, the results will be declared on February 8. The second and final phase will be held on April 11. The exiled government of Tibet will elect its chief on 14 May.

79,697 Tibetan voters have registered for the election of members of the 17th exile parliament of Tibet. Of the total voters, 55,683 live in India, while the remaining 24,014 people are registered from other parts of the world.

The current exiled government of Tibet is headed by Lobsang Sangay, whose second term as Sikyang (head) is coming to an end. The headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration is located in Dharamshala. A total of eight candidates are in the fray for the top political post.

