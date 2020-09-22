First Possibility, Production Firm, Launched by Agent Mark Morrissey

Veteran Australian expertise agent Mark Morrissey is capitalizing on the worldwide demand for content material and is launching manufacturing firm First Possibility Photos.

TV drama collection, “Radicals” is the primary challenge to emerge from a slate meant to span movie, tv web, social media and podcasts.

“Radicals” is an anthology collection with the pilot script by Los Angeles-based screenwriter and producer Jonathan Shapiro (“Goliath,” “Black Listing”). The story follows Harry Bridges, a little-known but historic determine who grew to become the champion of the U.S. labor motion in San Francisco within the Nineteen Thirties and for many years thereafter was the goal of anti-unionist politics, prosecution and deportation for his efforts.

“Bridges was born in Melbourne, Australia and by no means misplaced his accent,” Morrissey notes. “Discovering and bringing to life these sorts of tales – without delay intimate and international – is on the coronary heart of First Possibility Photos.”

The corporate can also be growing an Audibles Unique 10-part drama collection audiobook, a function movie and two different worldwide TV collection.

Morrissey was the founder and MD of Morrissey Administration, certainly one of Australia’s main

expertise administration corporations. Its shoppers have included Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jai Courtney, Rebecca Breeds, Luke Bracey and Yerin Ha.

Morrissey additionally has govt producer credit on “Molly” for Australia’s Channel 7; award-winning quick movie “The Final Time I Noticed Richard”; function “Boys in The Bushes”; Australian Broadcasting Company net collection “Sarah’s Channel” and Stan unique TV collection “The Gloaming.

Demand for video content material is at the moment booming as multinational, regional and thematic streaming platforms compete with one another and prioritize premium unique exhibits. Though the coronavirus pandemic has had a broadly disruptive impact, new studios are being deliberate or constructed all over the world to satisfy the rising demand. This additionally places content material builders and rights homeowners in a robust negotiating place and has the impact of blurring beforehand necessary nationwide borders.