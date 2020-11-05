First potato and onion made us cry, now food inflation was added

new Delhi: After potato and onion, there is a tremendous temper in inflation in the edible oil too. The prices of all edible oils and oilseeds have gone up strongly and there is no hope of getting relief from the inflation of edible oil in the near future. Crude palm oil (CPO) prices in the domestic futures market have risen by 53 per cent in the past six months due to the decline in palm oil production in Malaysia. Soybeans and mustard are also seeing steady growth. Oil-oilseed market experts say that the price of mustard, soya oil and palm oil is currently at the highest level in India and there is a possibility of further rise in prices in the coming days due to expensive imports from abroad. According to market sources, the wholesale price of raw mustard in the country was Rs 1,155 per 10 kg on Thursday, while the wholesale price of soy oil was Rs 995-1010 per 10 kg and palm oil (RBD) was Rs 935 to 945 per 10 kg. Was At the same time, the wholesale price of sunflower oil was Rs 1,180 to Rs 1,220 per 10 kg. Also Read – Now flavors will be found, onions become cheaper before festival, know what is the rate of mandi

On Thursday, the CPO on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained nearly two per cent to Rs 869.70 per 10 kg, while the CPO contract was broken by Rs 567.30 per 10 kg on May 7, 2020. Thus, the CPO price has increased by more than 53 percent in the last six months. Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisory, said that there has been a rise in prices due to the fall in palm oil production in Malaysia. He said that in view of the rise in prices of mustard and soybean in the country along with crude palm oil, there is a possibility of further increase in the prices of edible oils in the coming days. Also Read – Red onion will be cheaper by next month! Nafed tender for the supply of 15,000 tons

Experts of the edible oil industry say that the oil complex is the cheapest palm oil in the market, which increases the price of all food oils. On the other hand, there has been a tremendous jump in the prices of soybean and soy oil in the global market. Oil market information Salil Jain says that the soybean stock in Brazil has almost ended, due to which the demand of China has shifted to the US. Therefore, the Chicago Board of Trade (Seabot) is seeing a boom in soybean and soy oil. He told that the price of soybean on seabot has gone to a four-year high. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Tejaswi’s attack on BJP on the price of onion- Earlier inflation was ‘witch’ but now …

Lakshmichand Aggarwal, president of the Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), said that the rise in prices of other edible oils, including palm oil and soy oil, has also affected the mustard oil, while the mustard crop remained low in the last season. Prices have got support. He said that the increase in prices will increase the interest of farmers in mustard sowing in the current Rabi season. The Mustard November contract price rose by Rs 6,348 per quintal on Thursday on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDX), the largest futures market for agricultural products in the country. At the same time, the November contract for soybean on NCDX rose to Rs 4339 per quintal.

(Input-IANS)