First symbol of Nick Fury with out patch in Secret Invasion, the Surprise collection coming to Disney +

Disney + Day is in complete swing, and together with different information that comes with the affirmation of latest Surprise collection, it’s been proven the primary symbol of Secret Invasion, starring an unpatched Nick Fury performed via Samuel L. Jackson.

Despite the fact that little has been proven of Secret Invasion, many will probably be happy to peer Nick with out a patch and with a beard. It sort of feels that the battle in opposition to Hydra, Thanos, and all of the different threats he faces on Earth have had penalties for the outdated warrior.

Secret Invasion used to be first introduced in 2020. It is going to include six episodes and is anticipated to premiere in 2022. Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his position as Talos, whilst Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the villain. The collection started filming in September, when different vital main points have been additionally published.

There are extra Disney + bulletins made this afternoon, together with the brand new Spider-Guy: Freshman Yr and X-Males ’97 collection. And in case you are extra of Famous person Wars you are going to be at liberty to understand {that a} new long-awaited struggle has been proven that we will be able to see within the subsequent Obi Wan Kenobi collection …