First symbol of the following undercover agent film from the director of Kingsman, which is able to megastar Henry Cavill

Apple TV+ simply launched the primary authentic symbol of Argyllethe impending espionage mystery from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, starring none as opposed to Henry Cavill.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argylle. Symbol: Apple TV+.

The image displays Henry Cavill as Argylle, in a swimsuit, dancing with Dua Lipawho makes her appearing debut within the upcoming undercover agent film, despite the fact that her function stays a thriller in the meanwhile.

Argylle is in keeping with the radical of the similar identify by means of Elly Conway., which tells the tale of the sector’s largest undercover agent. No, no longer the only you might be pondering of.

The movie places Argylle in a reasonably awkward state of affairs. with amnesia, they make him imagine that he’s a creator of best-selling espionage novels. Alternatively, as soon as he regains his recollections and his fatal undercover agent abilities, he units out on a trail of revenge towards the shadowy group he labored for, identified most effective because the Department.

Within the period in-between, Henry Cavill’s new search for Argylle helps to keep his fanatics divided:

HIS HAIR HIS FUCKING HAIR I CANT I JUST CANT *HELP* #HenryCavill #Argylle %.twitter.com/iVn028Pul4 — aleena (@supercavill) March 8, 2022

A minimum of this time there is not any mustache.

I will already believe #Argylle press excursion with lots of questions on his hair, identical to they did within the Venture Inconceivable press excursion when everyone ask him about his mustache.? %.twitter.com/tquxWOflJG — sergio-el (@sergioees) March 8, 2022

It’s believed that Matthew Vaughn is considering this new undertaking like the beginning of a brand new franchise very similar to Kingsman and its next sequels, comparable to The King’s Guy. Whether or not or no longer that pans out continues to be observed.

“I wished any person who was once born to play Bond (which is Henry)”dijo Vaughn a The Hollywood Reporter. “It is very other from Kingsman“.

Henry Cavill stars along Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Rob Delaney. Argylle is directed by means of Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by means of Jason Fuchs, in keeping with a unique by means of Elly Conway. Claudia Schiffer is on board to government produce along side Adam Fishback, Zygi Kamas, and Carlos Pérez. Jason Fuchs will produce the movie, along side Adam Bohling, Toby Hefferman, Iain Mackenzie and David Reid.

Argylle can be launched in theaters someday this yr.