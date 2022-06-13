First trailer and images of Arkanoid, a legendary arcade that returns with battle royale included

New details of this PC and console video game have been discovered at the Guerrilla Collective 2022 event.

If at the time Nintendo surprised us with the battle royale Tetris 99, now another video game classic is preparing its return with an additional game mode that bets precisely on the battle royale genre. This is Arkanoid Eternal Battle, the legendary arcade by Taito that has been seen at the Guerrilla Collective 2022 event with a first trailer and images.

Up to 25 players can compete in the new Eternal Battle modeDeveloped by the French studio game folderthis new version of Arkanoid will bring the addictive action of this arcade to PC, PlayStation consoles, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with options multiplayer and cross play between platforms. With a renewed graphic section but an aesthetic that is inevitably reminiscent of the style of the games of the 80s, Arkanoid Eternal Battle is not satisfied with bringing the same action as always and bets on four different game modes.

Retroas its name suggests, offers the most classic style with current graphics; Neofor its part, expands the action of the original with new scenarios, blocks, bonuses, effects and a different visual and sound style. Versusfor its part, proposes us to play with between 2 and 4 players on the same screen, and Eternal Battle, which gives its name to the game, gives the option of competing in 25 player games.

“Use your power ups to gain an advantage and reach the maximum score while you are the last player standing and win the game,” reads the description of this new mode. The first trailer for Arkanoid Eternal Battle allows us to see all these developments in action.

With additions such as new blocks never seen before in the Arkanoid universe, Pastgames has also dedicated good words for its soundtrack that suits the action of the game. The music is the work of Xavier Thiry, known for his work on Homo Machina or Pang Adventures.

There is currently no release date for Arkanoid Eternal Battle.

More about: Arkanoid and Guerrilla Collective.