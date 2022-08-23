First trailer for Everywhere, the sandbox of the former GTA producer who wants to emulate Ready Player One

Leslie Benzies video game has let us see some of the worlds we will visit.

Someone who contributed to the tremendous success of GTA V could only imagine a game as promisingly big as Everywhere, a triple-A sandbox that aims to make the crazy idea behind Ready Player One a reality, allowing players to explore different open worlds with themes as disparate as lava worlds, paradisiacal islands, cities, futuristic environments and much more.

Our intention has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be.Leslie BenziesDuring the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022, a first trailer was presented that was preceded by the words of the team led by the veteran Leslie Benziesdelving into the particularities of a game that promises an “epic” narrative in worlds populated by other players.

Players will be able to create their own game environments to interact with their friends, as well as participate in shootouts, races or even -it has been seen- platforming phases. “Our intention has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be,” said the former producer of the GTA series, “while continuing to offer an innovative experience for the player.

“It’s exciting to be part of something like this, and we can’t wait to show more of Everywhere in the coming months,” added Leslie Benzies, without offering more specific details about the action, content or release date of this ambitious sandbox that would be released in 2023, with no confirmed platforms.

Más sobre: Opening Live Night, Gamescom 2022 y Everywhere.