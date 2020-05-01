First Trailer For Lifetime’s Lorena Bobbitt Movie Features Her Throwing The Penis Out Of The Car Window

The salacious nature of Lorena Bobbitt’s crime in all probability would have gotten main consideration no matter what occurred instantly after the actual fact, however that element about her tossing his severed penis out of her window as she fled the scene actually added to the general public curiosity. Folks needed to know extra; not simply in regards to the crime, however about what might have led as much as one thing so excessive. We have lastly gotten the primary trailer for I Was Lorena Bobbitt, and you may see that it particulars what led Bobbitt to do such a factor, in addition to what got here afterward. Have a look: