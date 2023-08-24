First Trailer For Rebel Moon By Zack Snyder:

The Zack Snyder movie is getting a director’s cut that will have “close to an hour of extra content,” as well as fans don’t have to push for it to come out.

Compared to the Snyder cut of Justice League, the streamer will shortly release a special cut of the big space opera that will give fans more information.

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s space tale Rebel Moon, which is being shown on the huge streaming service Netflix, is getting a lot of attention.

Part One, “A Child of Fire,” will be shown for the first time on December 22, and Part Two, “The Scargiver,” will be shown upon April 19, 2024.

One Hour’s Worth Of Extra Content In The Director’s Cut:

“There is almost an hour of new material in the director’s cut, so I think it’s a real extended universe version. You get to see so much. Within an interview with Tudum, Snyder said, “It’s just more filled in everywhere.”

“The director’s takes a settle-in deep dive, which is something I’ve been known to do my whole career. I don’t know how I came into this director’s cut thing, but I will say that I’ve always had to fight for the director’s cut in the past because no one wanted it.

I constantly was trying to put together this mismatched kid because they thought there was a deeper version. He went on, “And alongside Netflix, we filmed scenes just for the director’s cut.

So in a way, it’s a real surprise because it gives big fans a second chance to play, which is like a real find they wouldn’t get otherwise. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Plot:

When the troops of a cruel ruling force attack a calm colony upon the edge of a galaxy, Kora, a mysterious visitor who lives among the locals, becomes their best chance of survival.

Kora is told to find trained fighters who are willing to assist her in an impossible fight against the Mother World. She does this by putting together a small group of warriors, outsiders, rebels, peasants, and war children from various worlds who all want forgiveness and payback.

As the shade of a whole country falls on the most unlikely moon, a fight for the destiny of a galaxy was fought, and an entirely fresh generation of heroes emerges.

Part 1 Of Rebel Moon Comes Out On:

Rebel Moon is a story with two parts. The first part, called Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire, will be available to watch on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is the name of the second part, and it will come out on April 19, 2024.

Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, as well as Anthony Hopkins are also in the movie.

But Rebel Moon does look like a good space tale, and if there’s one thing that Zack Snyder is good at, it’s a certain kind of artless, artsy images.

Bombs go off! Nice moves! Warriors with red laser swords are heading into battle. Lasers come out of blaster guns. Some sort of winged horse?

There’s a lot going on here, and a few of it looks interesting, but it remains to be seen the movies have any good. There is no pegasus in Star Wars.

Rebel Moon Part 1 Trailer:

When Will Rebel Moon Part 2 Be Out?

The second part of Rebel Moon, called “The Scargiver,” will come available on April 19, 2024. Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, as well as Anthony Hopkins all have roles in the movies.

