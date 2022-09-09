First trailer for Soul Breach, the new RPG with NFTs and blockchain technology from a Spanish studio

Cosmic Spell develops this Play-to-Earn turn-based title that has opened its second round of investment.

There are more and more video games that incorporate NFTs or projects that are born directly with that objective, and on these same lines you can see the presentation trailer of Soul Breacha turn-based RPG based on blockchain technology that is developed by the Spanish studio Cosmic Spell.

It is scheduled for release next year.This first video gives us a first look at this title that takes us to a world of medieval fantasy and confirms its launch in 2023. Its universe has been designed to experience continuous expansion and, therefore, from the studio they ensure that there will be major updates after launch, such as the implementation of a guild system, cooperative play and even a metaverse.

“The gods have abandoned the world to its fate, and in their absence, the primordial races have begun a war that threatens all of creation. Now the primordial beings fight each other to enslave and subjugate the creatures of other worlds. destroy a primordial, his immortal spirit travels to his world by entering a gemfrom which you can be reborn again,” reads the official description of Soul Breach.

This project Play-to-Earn allows players to acquire digital ownership of collectibles that are acquired by playing in the form of NFTs, making available to users a possible source of income through the game token ($ANIMA). To move forward, Cosmic Spell, located in Valencia, has opened a second round of investment after the first where he captured 480,000 euros.

It is being developed by a Valencian teamFrom the team they affirm that Soul Breach will be completely free at launch, although It will come to PC first. and then a premiere on other platforms is planned. Among its possibilities, they tell us that obtaining creatures (by opening gems) will allow us to carry out challenges against the machine or against other players in an environment designed to be able to become an eSport someday, forming a competitive scene.

We are waiting to find out how the new Cosmic Spell project continues, since the latest news regarding NFTs and blockchain technology are not very encouraging in the world of video games, with some projects not working and others having been seen affected by the collapse in the value of cryptocurrencies.

Más sobre: ​​Soul Breach, Cosmic Spell, NFT y Blockchain.