First trailer for Suicide Squad premieres today

Soon we will have on screen the bad guys of DC again: the first trailer of The Suicide Squad It will arrive in a matter of hours, as revealed by James Gunn, its director, through Twitter.

Gunn announced the arrival date of the trailer along with a fantastic poster of this new installment (not related to the previous one).

I’ll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

Gunn recently said that the film was now fully finished and that he had enjoyed the absolute freedom he had received from Warner Bros. to work during its production.

Suicide Squad will open in theaters and HBO Max on August 6 of this year 2021. For the DCEU, it is one of the main Warner Bros. films to be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously this year. And in the past we have already known that the film will have “carte blanche” to kill any member of the Suicide Squad (even Harley Quinn). And Gunn has loaded the movie with many characters with ballots like Blackguard, Javelin, Polka-Dot Man, Savant, and more.

In the DC comics, The Suicide Squad earned a reputation for having an ever-increasing death toll, a trend that continued in the other incarnations and adaptations of the anti-hero team.

With each squad member being expendable once again, no one can be sure who will survive Gunn’s soft reboot, although there are plenty of contenders. The film stars Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, John Cena as Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior. as Ratcatcher II. , Steve Agee as Rey Tiburon and John Economos, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Juan Diego Botto as Luna and Michael Rooker as Savant.