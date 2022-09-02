First trailer for the return of Joe & Mac: the classic caveman has a release window and editions

The remake of Microids, called New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, will have a physical edition on PlayStation and Switch.

On these same lines you can see the first trailer for New Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja, the classic Japanese franchise released by Data East in the arcade in the nineties and now returns with a remake by the hand of Microidswhich already announced the project last year by sharing the first images.

Launches on PC and consoles next NovemberIn the video we can see what the first gameplay of the renewed prehistoric adventure looks like, which is being developed by Mr. Nutz Studio, known for their recent work with Toki or Asterix and Obelix. On this occasion, we are once again at the controls of cavemen who must save the women of their tribe by facing dinosaurs, carnivorous plants and more creatures in a platform game that comes with completely redesigned graphicstwo main game modes (arcade and extended version), a local cooperative mode and several extra modes such as boss rush.

Also, Microids has limited the release of the game. While we knew that New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja would be released this year, it is now confirmed that will be released in November for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. In addition, in the case of PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles there will be a physical edition called T-Rex Editionwith the copy of the game, stickers, a card and a 3D keychain.

You can take a look at the analysis of Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All!, released at the end of 2021, to find out how the studio responsible for this new Joe & Mac has been working, although at 3DJuegos we have made a list with a handful of retro games that have been launched or will be launched in 2022 in case you are interested in this type of very specific proposals.

More about: Joe and Mac, New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Microids and Mr. Nutz.