First video look at The Last of Us series on HBO, with new characters on the scene

HBO Max has taken advantage of the promotion of its upcoming content to finally show this long-awaited series.

Since its announcement, and given the agents involved, the series of The Last of Us for HBO has done nothing but raise the expectations of the public with each image shown. Now, HBO has released a first moving look at the production, letting us see several seconds of video with Joel and Ellie in the lead.

Barely 30 seconds of The Last of Us series have been released for HBO MaxFor example, you can see a scene where Joel help Ellie use a gun. Later we have another sequence where the protagonist holds Sarah, su hijawhich can be seen in greater detail in the images below, thus allowing us to see part of the origin of the character from the acclaimed Naughty Dog video game, currently in the process of launching a remake on PS5.

There are a couple more things to comment on despite the brief footage. Thus, we meet for the first time Nick Offerman characterized as Bill, and as an extra detail it is appreciated that one of the phrases that Joel says in a tracing to another that the most faithful followers of the video game will remember for being one of its most emotional scenes.

Beyond what is shared, it is striking how HBO Max has chosen The Last of Us as the closing of its news presentation video, a privilege reserved last year for The House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series that premiered a few hours ago among critics. The Last of Us is expected to arrive on the service in early 2023 being a product, Bella Ramsey’s word, that will delight fans and be very faithful to video games. Proof of this have been the recent leaks that show the great fidelity it has with the video game.

The published document is also a blow to the table of Warner Bros. Discovery after a month of August marked by cancellations, withdrawal of content and doubts about the future of the brand once it merges with Discovery +. Given the large number of series and movies presented, it seems that high-budget series will continue to be a fundamental pillar in the coming months for HBO Max.

For its part, Naughty Dog is preparing for the launch of The Last of us: Part 1, remake of the first installment of the saga, this coming September 1. Perhaps on that date is a good time to have a trailer somewhat richer in footage of the series.

