First West Side Story Images Show Ansel Elgort In Steven Spielberg’s Remake

These first West Side Story stills involves us from 20th Century Studios, because the studio has been renamed with Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its subsidiaries. Nearly all of the pictures come from the long-lasting “Dance on the Health club” sequence, the place Tony and Maria meet for the primary time. Whereas their respective gangs are protecting to themselves and having a dance off, the younger couple meets eyes from throughout the fitness center and fall in love at first sight. Sadly, it was going to be a rocky street for the younger lovers.