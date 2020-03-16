First West Side Story Images Show Ansel Elgort In Steven Spielberg’s Remake

Depart a Remark
Film musicals are a tried and true style within the movie world. Loads of these initiatives have gone on to essential and field workplace success, typically incomes Oscars within the course of. There are some nice musicals heading to theaters, chief amongst them being Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story. The unique 1961 film of the identical title is a beloved a part of American movie historical past, with the remake bringing again Oscar winner Rita Moreno for a brand new function. And now the primary stills from the film have arrived, together with a take a look at Child Driver star Ansel Elgort as Tony.
Information of the brand new West Side Story film was an thrilling one, particularly with the legendary Steven Spielberg on the helm of the upcoming musical remake. Spielberg discovered a forged of latest and acquainted faces to populate his model of the beloved Broadway musical. Broadway and movie expertise will mix, and the primary stills from the West Side Story remake is colourful and thrilling. Test it out beneath.
Mambo! Somebody cue the music, as a result of I’m so able to dive into this new West Side Story. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming adaptation appears like a love letter to Robert Clever and Jerome Robbins’ authentic, whereas additionally bringing one thing distinctive to theaters. Is it December but?
These first West Side Story stills involves us from 20th Century Studios, because the studio has been renamed with Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its subsidiaries. Nearly all of the pictures come from the long-lasting “Dance on the Health club” sequence, the place Tony and Maria meet for the primary time. Whereas their respective gangs are protecting to themselves and having a dance off, the younger couple meets eyes from throughout the fitness center and fall in love at first sight. Sadly, it was going to be a rocky street for the younger lovers.
Tony and Maria shall be performed by Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler respectively. This duality in star energy is constant all through Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story forged, and has the prospect to launch the profession of actors who shall be making their huge display screen debut. Unique star Rita Moreno is taking part in a personality written for her named Valentina, whereas Home of Playing cards‘ Corey Stoll and 13 Causes Why actor Brian D’Arcy James will play Lieutenant Schrank and Officer Krupke. Hamilton breakout Ariana DeBose will even star as Anita.
These first photographs from the brand new West Side Story are thrilling and kinetic. The motion and choreography of the film are highlighted within the majority of those photographs, which options the forged dancing to the film’s iconic rating. The brand new film is choreographed by Justin Peck, who received a Tony Award for his work on the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel.
West Side Story not too long ago returned to Broadway, in a reimagined revival. The brand new staging abandons the present’s authentic choreography and even iconic songs like “I Really feel Fairly”, and in addition re-examines the problems of race and prejudice by means of a contemporary lens. The film was the topic of some backlash, earlier than Broadway shut down amid considerations over COVID-19.
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is at present set to reach in theaters on December 18th. In the meantime, try our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
