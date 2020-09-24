First woman Rafael Pilot to be from PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, another record in Varanasi’s name

Varanasi: Another record was added in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The first female flight lieutenant Shivangi Singh of Varanasi has joined the squadron Golden Arrow of fighter plane Rafale. Children of the neighborhood gathered at Shivangi’s house in Phulwaria, Varanasi and celebrated happiness with the family. On this success of Shivangi, mother Seema Singh said that the daughter had fulfilled the dream she had. Also Read – These 60 districts of the country were badly affected by Corona, this advice given by PM Narendra Modi

Shivangi's posting is currently in Rajasthan. Regarding Shivangi's childhood, the mother said that she was promising to study from the beginning. After initial schooling, she went to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for higher education. After qualifying for a month of technical training, she has now become a part of Rafael's team.

Shivangi's father Kumareshwar Singh said that we are proud that our daughter will brighten the name of the country. She was part of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps at BHU. She was an NCC cadet from BHU from 2013 to 2015. Also did BSc from Sunbeam Bhagwanpur. Shivangi has represented the Uttar Pradesh team in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi in 2013. He joined the Air Force Academy for training in 2016. On 16 December 2017, he got the title of fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Shivangi is currently a fighter pilot of a MiG-21 after completion of training in Hyderabad.

Kumareshwar Singh said that the daughter has increased the value. The father said that information was received a day before when he talked to the daughter. We are proud of our daughter. She has become a Nazir for other daughters. Describing it as the biggest achievement of life, he said that now only the dream of watching the girl blowing Rafael, that too will be fulfilled. Shivangi’s mother Seema Singh is a housewife and brother Mayank is a 12th student in Benaras.