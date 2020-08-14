‘Fish Don’t Care’ Takes Top Prize at Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

Jennifer Msumba took the best-film prize for her “The Fish Don’t Care When It Rains” at the seventh annual Easterseals Disability Film Challenge, which streamed dwell Aug. 13. Scott Michael Klumb (“Autism Capacity”) nabbed the award for modifying, whereas Rachel Handler was saluted for creating one of the best consciousness marketing campaign for the healthcare-themed “How A lot Am I Price?”

This 12 months, there have been a document 87 movies submitted, a giant leap from the 71 final 12 months. The occasion was termed “Residence Version,” with movies made “from the protection of your house,” stated Challenge founder Nic Novicki, who served because the occasion’s host.

Collaborating groups had one weekend to write down, shoot and edit a three-to-five-minute documentary quick, with somebody with disabilities behind or in entrance of the digital camera. Up to now, every filmmaker was assigned the identical style to work in, equivalent to sci-fi final 12 months. As a result of COVID, the principles had been modified this 12 months to get rid of narrative movies and go along with an all-documentary focus.

Different finalists for finest movie had been Alexandria Cree (“Aine”); Handler (“How A lot Am I Price?”); and Santina Muha (“Full Image”)

Different finalists for editor: Nathan Cox (“Hyper Energetic”), Matthew Placencia (“2nd Act: Danny J. Gomez”), Shawn Lovering (“Expectations”)

Consciousness Marketing campaign: Regina Saldivar (“Natalie’s Level of View”); Patrick Ivison (“In Dependence”); and Miriam Revesz (“Voices From the Invisible”).

Winners will obtain $2,500 grants supplied by Common Filmed Leisure Group; a Sony Alpha a6000 Digicam; Dell Cellular Precision Workstation; a one-year subscription to Adobe Artistic Cloud; and one-year of complimentary IMDb Professional memberships. As well as, the profitable movies might be highlighted on the IMDb homepage.

Opening remarks had been from Danny Gomez and Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”). Different presenters and members included reps from TV exhibits which have spotlighted individuals with disabilities of their plots and casting. The roster included Novicki, author David Renaud and actor Nicholas Gonzalez, all of “The Good Physician”; Lauren Ash and Nicole Evans (“Superstore”), Jillian Mercado (“The L Phrase”), CJ Jones (“Child Driver” and “Avatar 2”); Alie B. Gorie (“ABLE: A Collection”), and Cassidy Huff (“Spirit Driving Free”).

Novicki paid tribute to the Netflix documentary “Crip Camp” and launched the co-director, Jim LeBrecht, who was on the panel of judges.

Submissions got here from the U.S., England, Canada and Finland.

This 12 months marks the 30th anniversary of the People With Disabilities Act, guaranteeing equal rights for anybody within the incapacity group. That landmark choice was saluted through the ceremony. “The night is finished, however our job is just not,” concluded Novicki, reminding that there 61 million People with disabilities, but PWD stay essentially the most under-represented group in Hollywood.