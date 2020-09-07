Fishing boat was filled with crores of cloth, Indian Coast Guard caught smugglers

new Delhi: In a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard, the Customs Department caught a fishing boat in the Hooghly Channel in West Bengal through which a large consignment of clothing was being smuggled. The Coast Guard said in a statement that the operation was carried out on the night of 6/7 September. Also Read – Indian Coast Guard’s big plan, preparing to add 200 ships and 100 aircraft to the fleet by 2025

It said, "A joint anti-smuggling operation was carried out with the officials of the Customs Department, which was monitored by Coast Guard District Headquarters in Haldia (West Bengal)." Was caught in which a cloth worth about five crore rupees was filled.

It told that the crew of the ferry left the boat and hid in the bushes after tight security, which was later caught by the local police.