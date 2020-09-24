Fit India Movement 2020: Discussion on PM Modi’s fitness, open this secret regarding his health

Fit India Movement 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today on the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. PM Modi is addressing the online Fit India dialogue between the corona virus. During this time, PM Modi launched ‘Fit India as appropriate fitness protocol’ and interacted with fitness experts and influential people from all over the country. In this program, many celebrities including Team India captain Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Milind Soman attended and talked about their fitness with PM Modi. Also Read – IPL 2020: Youth opener Devdutt Padikkal was nervous on hearing the news of the debut.

During this time, PM Modi also discussed his views on healthy lifestyle and also opened his health secrets. PM Modi said that turmeric is the secret of his health. Even today, his mother often calls him and asks him whether he ate turmeric or not. With this, he also discussed the importance of yoga. According to PM Modi, yoga should not be associated with any religion. On which Shivdhyanam Saraswati also supported him and said that maximum benefit can be taken from yoga. It should not be associated with any religion or mantra.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement. pic.twitter.com/xVg0VGvC2E – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

The PMO said, “The Fit India Dialogue, envisaged by the Prime Minister as a mass movement, is another effort towards making India a healthy nation with the participation of common people. The core principle that the Fit India Movement envisages involves making people fit and easy to stay fit habits a part of their daily routine, which is an attempt to further strengthen this dialogue. Used to be.”

The Fit India campaign was launched last year on the occasion of National Sports Day to make people health conscious in the country. Under this, various programs in the country such as “The Fit India Freedom Run”, “Plog Run”, “Cyclothon”, “Fit India Week”, “Fit India School Certificate” were organized in the last one year. The PMO said, “These programs saw a collective participation of over 3.5 crore people, which makes it truly a mass movement.”