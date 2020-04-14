Fitbit is making it easier than ever to consult with a doctor about COVID-19

The Fitbit app is gaining some to hand new choices to keep clients safe and healthful from the coronavirus. The app now has a devoted COVID-19 tab with helpful information, sources, and equipment for staying are appropriate at home.

Starting now, clients with the Fitbit app and a Fitbit account will get began seeing the model new COVID-19 tab on the bottom correct of the app’s home show. It’s not too long ago to be had in 16 worldwide areas, collectively with US, UK, Canada, India, Hong Kong, UAE, and others. Fitbit might also enlarge the supply of the tab in further worldwide areas shortly.

From this tab, you’ll now simply about search the recommendation of a doctor from all through the app. The digital session is best to be had in america for now and is supported via PlushCare, a web-based scientific session supplier.

Apart from consultations, PlushCare-certified docs will even help clients replenish prescriptions for urgent circumstances. The mix with Fitbit implies that you simply gained’t have to go away the app to obtain get proper of entry to to PlushCare’s services.

Alternatively, it is essential be part of a unfastened 30-day trial or login in your present PlushCare account to information your digital appointment. You’ll have the ability to pay in your consultations via insurance coverage protection or financial institution playing cards. With out insurance coverage protection, a search recommendation from will value you $99 plus the per thirty days membership charge of $14.99.

Another useful attribute a a part of Fitbit’s sources for stopping COVID-19 is a model new Clean Cues watch face that’ll remind clients to clear their arms every hour.

The model new tab might also amass the complete latest, real-time updates from organizations like WHO to stick safe, educated, and healthful.

Closing month, Fitbit extended a 90-day unfastened trial for Fitbit High charge as a gesture of help for other people who’re staying home. You’ll have the ability to be taught our evaluation of the Fitbit High charge supplier proper right here. Within the meantime, you’ll moreover take a have a look at our to hand data on strategies to keep your ideas and body healthful while you’re caught at home.