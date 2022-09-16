Fitch Ratings downgraded El Salvador’s credit rating and warned that the liquidity situation is “serious”

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele

The risk measurement agency Fitch Ratings reported on Thursday that downgraded foreign currency issuer default rating long term of The Savior and noted that the liquidity situation is “serious” before the payment of Eurobonds in January 2023.

Fitch indicated in a bulletin that the foreign currency rating was placed at “CC” from a previous “CCC”.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeleannounced last Monday the opening of the early purchase offer for its debt in bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025, with a maximum amount of 360 million dollars.

The rating agency indicated that “El Salvador’s rating downgrade to CC reflects Fitch’s view that El Salvador’s tight fiscal and external liquidity positions and extremely restricted market access amid high fiscal and A large foreign bond maturity of $800 million in January 2023 makes a default of some kind likely.”

He noted that “the government of The Savior recently announced a voluntary cash repurchase of 360 million for its external bonds of 2023 y 2025 below par, which will likely further weaken its already strained liquidity position.”

He noted that “the external position of The Savior has weakened in the midst of a high current account deficit and upcoming external amortizations” and that foresees “a current account deficit of $2.4 billion in 2022 (7.8% of GDP) and estimates close to 400 million in external repayments with another 800 million due in January 2023″.

The rating agency added that among the factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating upgrade is the full and timely payment of the amortization of the January 2023 Eurobonds.

As well as a sustained relaxation of funding constraints through progress in unlocking predictable funding sources.

The Savior offers a price of $910 for every $1,000 of bonds due 2023 and 540 for every $1,000 in 2025 bonds.

The Salvadoran president indicated that “the objective is to buy all available debt on the market from 2023 to 2025.”

“The purchase price does not include accrued and unpaid interest applicable until the settlement date,” adding that “on the settlement date, the holders will also receive the accrued interest on the bonds validly offered and accepted for purchase.”

Between 2023 and 2025, Salvadoran bonds for 1,200 million dollars matureaccording to the Statistical Registry of Securities Issuances of the Republic of El Salvador of the Superintendency of the Financial System (SSF).

The Government of El Salvador hired as an intermediary in this operation the Deutsche Bank Securities.

In an interview with the news agency EFE At the beginning of August, the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, He said that “investors have two options: sell with the advance purchase that will be launched or hold until maturity and El Salvador will comply.”

He maintained that the “operation is totally framed in the rules of the market, does not violate the contractual clauses of our bonds and also increases the confidence of our investors.”

At the request of the Government of Watch itCongress enabled the “use of special drawing rights,” which is found in the Central Reserve Bank for 365 million, and a loan for 200 million with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for the advance purchase of bonds.

The rating agency Moodys At the beginning of May, it reduced El Salvador’s long-term foreign currency issuer note due to the possibility of a default on the debt that the country must repay in 2023 and 2025 and the lack of a “credible plan” to face the situation.

(With information from EFE)

