Fitness, longevity and rock and roll: the routines of Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger to be healthy at 80

Kurt Cobain I had 27 years when he decided to blow his head off shotgun In a farewell letter he wrote a sentence: “It is better to burn than to fade slowly”. the singer of Nirvanawho in that April 1994 entered the famous and sad 27 Club -alluding to the artists who took their own lives at that age, most of the time a product of excesses- he took that phrase from Hey hey, my my (Into the black), a song that Neil Young had written in 1977.

that of fade slowly it was seen for a time as a sign of a certain weakness or little thing when it came to imagining rock stars. “Live fast, die young and leave a nice corpse”said once James Dean. Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Johnson, Otis Redding, they fulfilled this misleading premise that puts them on the “podium” of great music stars who did not live to be 30 years old.

On the opposite sidewalk, almost like an opposition that knocks down that rusty flag of the bursting, appear Mick Jagger y Paul McCartney. Con 79 and 80 years respectively, the leader of the Rolling Stones -the longest-running rock band- and the former Beatlecontinue to give free rein to music with a life that surely knows of excesses, but that currently finds them much more entertaining with routines wellness, healthy meals and physical exercise.

One of the keys that Jagger has to move for two hours on stage at age 80 is the routine that a staff has done for more than 20 years (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick / Redferns)

The physical state that he has when going through the Jagger stage is not only due to a DNA that is surely almost unique on this planet. His energetic movements are the result of a training that he leads together with his personal trainer: Torje Eike. Of Norwegian origin, Eike has clients among which stand out Olympic athletes and professional soccer players.

Jagger has been with this man for more than 24 years who today makes him do the routine between five and six times a week. Resistance and balance. That’s what it’s about. Before a tour, the singer runs 12 kilometers a day and swims. But this is not all: take ballet, yoga and pilates classes.

In accordance with Quorathe Stone only eats organic food after Jo Wood, the wife of Ronnie Wood, convinced him. His diet is consistent with that of a high-endurance athlete and is based on whole grain breads, potatoes, rice, beans, chicken and fish.

For many years, while on tour, I ate a pasta dish four hours before a show. For breakfast consume shakes with nutritional supplements and take cod liver oilwhich help resistance and brain function.

Jagger regularly undergoes medical examinations, and has his personal masseur, who travels with him to tours and helps him prepare two hours before each show. In April 2019, he made headlines when he had to suspend part of a tour because he was having a heart valve replaced. “I promise to work hard to get back on stage as soon as I can,” he said before undergoing surgery, which he did well.

The genetic factor cannot be disregarded either: Mick’s father was a gymnast, physical education teacher, who played sports until he was in his eighties and died at 93.

In 1969 a journalist asked a full-fledged MIck Jagger, barely 25 years old, how he saw his future. Mick, very sure of his answer, said: “I am going to retire when I turn 33. It is the right time for a man to devote himself to other things. I don’t want to be a rock star my whole life.”

Paul became a vegan when, one day, he saw how a fish was dying in his rod, unable to breathe. That was 30 years ago. He today he also maintains a routine of yoga and exercises

Paul McCartney He doesn’t beat around the bush when it comes to staying well at 80. Exercising and following a strict vegan diet are perhaps the two pillars.

But McCartney lifts weights in the gym and is fond of running and yoga. Unlike his colleague, he doesn’t have a personal trainer: “I’m not the type of person who needs a trainer to stay in shape. I go and watch what they do and then I copy them” she revealed.

On drugs, he recently confessed: “The last time I smoked marijuana was a long time ago. Instead of smoking a joint, now I have a glass of red wine or a nice margarita cocktail.”

As a vegan, among his favorite dishes, Paul has Pad Thai noodles, jackfruit burgers, panazella salad and crunchy pecan nut cookies.

The exercise prescription has to be gradual, gradual and with realistic goals, say the specialists. McCartney has been training for many years and eating a healthy diet

Gabriel Lapmana nephrologist and cardiologist, holds Infobae that the routines that can be done by those over 80 years of age are especially aerobic exercise routines. “About 150 minutes a week. That involves walking approx. 20, 30 minutes a day, five times a week. And on the other hand, strength exercise, mainly aimed at muscle strength, which prevents fractures and is associated with longevity and mitochondrial activation”, he explains.

“This can be done approximately three times a week, always with a previous cardiological check-up -continues Lapman-. Making sure he has full or good cardiovascular function, at least not heart failure, hypertension. After the theme of stretching, are very important after exercise, because you really have to prevent injuries. Basically the prescription of exercise has to be gradual, gradual and with realistic goals. We are not going to ask an 80-year-old person to run a marathon and lift weights, but if they have already been exercising. There are people who have very good ability.”

Paul on stage, in this case at the legendary Glastonbury festival (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

Matias Marchetti, licensed in nutrition and physical trainer says that there is no physical activity for everyone. “It is not the same for a person who has been physically active all his life and who was getting older, to that, due to health problems, you start doing physical activity from the age of 60. Then the strength treatment is always the basis of all the stages of life and that later the cardiological part will provide that complement also for what is the control of the cardiovascular part”, he maintains to Infobae.

And Marchetti closes: “In addition to this, it must be something intelligent. One thing is sports and another thing is to do physical activity to stay healthy and complete. So it is a bit of sport with recreation, a bit of bodybuilding that works on strength and then all the disciplines, aerobics and flexibility and other issues that will give you optimal health.

