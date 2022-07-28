Fitness, video games and gastronomy: how is the great billionaire empire of Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the footballers who earned the most money in 2021 (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

everyone knows Robert Lewandowski for his goals. The recent landing of him in the FC Barcelona has been driven by his high performance on the field of play in the jersey of the Bayern Munichalthough very few know that the Polish artilleryman from 33 years he also succeeds in the business world. The new culé signing and his wife lead several businesses that allow him to generate a lot of money.

According to the magazine Forbesthe income of Robert Lewandowski exceed the $30 million due to his high contract but mainly due to a series of agreements with sponsors such as Nike, Huawei o Procter & Gamble. that allow him to position himself as the footballer who pocketed the most money in 2021 behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar.

Lewy had a contract close to $20 million in Munich – he has given up some money to play for Barça – and the rest of his income, approximately USD 13 million, are the product of their agreements with these companies. Now, by emigrating to Spanish football, he has decided to sign a less lucrative deal but that won’t be a problem.

Lewandowski has debuted with the FC Barcelona shirt in a friendly against Juventus (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Is that Lewandowski he is already a successful businessman. A key figure in his life off the pitch is his wife, Anna Lewandowskamedalist in karate in several World and European Championships, with whom the scorer has several projects in common.

Foods by Ann It is a food business fitness who heads Anna and where Lewandowski has its own line of products. The same thing happens with the clothing brand 4F. In this section, also the brand ‘RL9’ that the player built during his years in the Bundesliga is important for social networks and we have to see if in the Barça can take that number that for now belongs to Memphis Depay.

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska have several businesses together (Photo: REUTERS)

Your consortium does not stop there. Robert Lewandowski he has also set up with his wife a firm called Stor9. It is an agency marketing, advertising and public relations that works with important companies worldwide and recently closed an alliance with Group One to create RL Mediafocused on your communication.

They have also invested money in Protos Venture Capitala Polish company dedicated to supporting the creation of startups on the internet and created a firm called RL9 Games for the development of video game. And, as if that were not enough, they have gotten into the gastronomic field: they have a restaurant called Nine’s in warsawthe capital of Poland.

