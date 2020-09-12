Five big characters of Riya’s Drugs Story, biggest addict ‘Sara Ali Khan’ and four who …

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: After the drug connection in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) accused in this case came to know about the black face of the drugs business. Riya and her brother have been detained after being found accused in the case. Riya Chakraborty is in a 14-day judicial custody at Byculla Jail in Mumbai. Also Read – Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: Bihar’s DGP on Riya’s arrest – Yeh Bihar’s victory

In order to get her bail, Riya Chakraborty said before the court that she does not take drugs and the Narcotics Control Bureau has pressured her to confess to taking drugs, but ZEE NEWS has shown the video of this lie and black truth of the drugs business. And have exposed the pole of their lies. Also Read – SSR Death Case: All political parties come together in Bihar, said- Sushant will get justice now

Riya can be seen taking clear drugs in the video shown by Zee News. After the video surfaced, Riya Chakraborty gave NCB a list of 25 names of Mumbai film industry who are involved in this underworld of intoxication. Also Read – SSR Death Case: Now CBI will investigate, DGP of Bihar happy, said this, watch video

Ria’s Drug Story ‘5 Drugs’!

After revealing videos of Riya taking drugs on ZEE NEWS, the biggest revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. The NCB has divided the total 25 names mentioned by Riya into three categories. That is, after these five names, many more big names can emerge.

ZEE NEWS has detected 5 names from this list. According to sources, Ria Chakraborty is the biggest face in the celebrities whom she has named in the interrogation… .Sara Ali Khan.

Riya’s Drug Story Character No. 1: Movie Star Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has become a big star in a very short time, because she is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Riya’s drug story character number 2: actor Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has been named by Riya Chakraborty in his 20-page statement to NCB.

Riya’s Drug Story Character Number 3: Designer Simon Khambata

Riya’s drug story number 4: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and founder and director of Raindrop Media Rohini Iyer (Rohini Ayyar)

Riya’s Drug Story Character Number 5: Mukesh Chhabra (Mukesh Chhabra)

This fifth player of Riya’s drugs team is a well-known name in the Mumbai film industry.

5 names of Riya Chakraborty’s drugs business are on the radar of NCB. According to NCB sources, Riya Chakraborty has given a statement of 20 pages. In this, they have specifically named Sara, Rakul and Simone, Rohini and Mukesh Chhabra. NCB is in the mood to take action on these five players of Riya’s drugs team soon, as Riya Chakraborty has 20 names left in the given list.