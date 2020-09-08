Five died to save the calf that fell in the well, seeing the sons fall, the mother was also ready to jump

UP Accident: Five youths who drowned to save a calf that fell in an old well in Maharajganj locality of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, drowned. Among the drowning, two youths are said to be close brothers while three youths are from different homes. After the accident, the police and fire brigade team carried out a rescue operation for two hours and took out the body. After this accident, the families of the victims are in a bad state. Also Read – 5 people landed in the well to save the calf, all died, the calf survived

According to the information, on Tuesday afternoon, a calf fell in the well located at Barmababa place of Maharajganj locality. Vaibhav Putra Bahadur descended into the well to save the calf. It is said that Vaibhav became unconscious there. After this, to save Vaibhav, Vishnu son Rameshwar, Chhotu and Rinku sons Shankar Bari, who were standing outside the well, also got into the well. Also Read – Jharkhand: 6 people who came to clean the septic tank were hit by poisonous gas, all died

Seeing the four youths trapped in the well, the young man Manu Saini son Shubhalal resident Porterganj also jumped into the well. It is said that the five youths were stunned first by the leakage of poisonous gas in the well and then fell into the water, killing all of them by drowning in it. After finding out that there was chaos all around. Also Read – Poisonous gas leaks from chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 3 deaths including 1 child, 200 sick

After the news of the death of two close brothers Chhotu and Rinku, the hurt mother Vinita Devi also tried to kill herself by jumping into the well but the people standing nearby caught her before going to the well. After losing her two sons, mother Vinita As if the mental balance is lost. She faints crying.

The police and the fire brigade team reached the spot as soon as the incident was received. The bodies of the five youths were taken out by filling water in the well. DM Dr. Nitin Bansal and SP RK Nayyar also reached the spot and tied up the victims’ families. DM Dr. Bansal told that all possible government help will be provided to the affected families.