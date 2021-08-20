Five fashionable sports that you can practice from home

Practicing Zumba has multiple health benefits, among them is the improvement of the circulatory and cardiovascular system (PHOTO: MARCO POLO GUZMÁN HERNÁNDEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

At the beginning of the quarantine, the way of exercising changed in different ways. From gyms, sports centers, even parks that had to close to reduce coronavirus infections-Sports adapted to the new ways of living in confinement. Although, during the process of change of the epidemiological traffic light, little by little the spaces to exercise were reopened, there are new trends to exercise that can help reduce stressful situations caused by Covid-19 or the multiple activities at home and work .

Practicing yoga is a good option to reduce back pain that can be caused by being in front of the computer, in addition, it is of great help to correct posture and to work on relaxation. It can be done in any space in the house where furniture is not an impediment to do it. There is also the Fly-yoga, which combines dance, gymnastics and acrobatic arts. Through YouTube there are various courses that can serve as a guide to enter this exercise.

Monserrat Cuadros, instructor of Yoga for children and adults, in times of COVID-19 she moved her classes to technological devices through various applications and social networks, seeking to maintain the dynamics of daily practice in order to help maintain mental health. (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Pilates works to give strength to the spine, this practice is a fusion of gymnastics and yoga, but, in this exercise, muscle strength is adapted with breathing and both physical and mental relaxation is worked. It can be practiced on the floor and some of the benefits of doing Pilates are: correct and improve posture, it is helpful for improve breathing and joint mobility, you win flexibility and it works for the recovery from knee injuries.

The aerobic exercises of Zumba make people good because they are performed with music of Latin rhythms, can be done together, and you can watch the routines on YouTube or take personalized classes online. This exercise has many benefits such as improving the flexibility of the body, as well as improving the circulatory and cardiovascular system, burning calories. It is an activity that mixes music with movements for sports training, but first it requires a warm-up of the muscles and stretching.

Zumba can be performed together, as long as proper sanitary measures are followed such as the use of face masks. (Photo: José María Martínez /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

More and more people are entering this discipline. Despite the latent social prejudices that exist around the practice, this is not an impediment for this sport to be enjoyed by those who practice it, because it is very helpful to strengthen the abdomen, arms and legs. To do this, you need a vertical bar, which can be adapted to any room where you decide to train. You work with the weight of yourself, it is not essential to know how to dance, just follow the rhythm of a song that is to the liking of the person who practices it. Pole dancing works to strengthen bones, improve mood, gain more strength and flexibility.. It must be done constantly to achieve more complicated routines, but progress must be little by little so as not to hurt the body.

Pole dance is a sport that does not have sex, much less sizes. The exercises allow you to burn between 400 to 800 calories depending on the routine of the class. (Photo: Cristina Espinosa Aguilar / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The fitball is a ball that measures 35 to 80 centimeters in diameter, the first use that was given to it was by physiotherapists for the neurological development in babies. Nowadays It is also used in physiotherapy but for any age, in gymnastics, Pilates and rehabilitation.

It is an element that can be an alternative to weights, it works to strengthen the muscles of the body but without having so much load impact. Exercise with fitball helps improve back strength, increase resistance to injury, improve coordination, reflexes and balance.

