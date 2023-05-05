Five Feet Apart Sequel Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

On Twitter, Five Feet Apart received a tonne of supportive comments. Justin Baldoni, known for his work on Jane the Virgin, is the film’s director.

Baldoni was inspired to write Five Feet Apart by Claire, a cystic fibrosis (CF) sufferer he met who he consulted on the film but passed away before he could show them the director’s cut. Claire was sure to make you cry.

The 2019 American love comedy film Five Feet Apart, directed by Justin Baldoni, was written by Mikki Daughtry with Tobias Iaconis. The movie was based on the life of cystic fibrosis patient Claire Wineland.

In the film, Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play two teenage cystic fibrosis patients who want to start dating but must maintain a certain distance (6 feet) between them.

On March 15, 2019, CBS Films and Lionsgate released it in the US. Despite the film’s mixed reviews from critics, it has generated over $91 million worldwide. The $12 million spent by the studio on prints and advertising.

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson’s debut movie, which was released in March 2019, received favourable reviews.

It was based on a novel written by Mikki Daughtry and Rachael Lippincott, and there are rumours that the writers are presently at work on a sequel called All This Time, which will also be turned into a movie.

But there’s a catch: Stella and Will won’t be the focus of the next tale; instead, an entirely new group of people will appear.

The next movie, according to Deadline, would centre on “former my senior year quarterback Kyle, whose is left heartbroken following the tragic loss of his childhood sweetheart Kimberly from a car accident.”

He quickly begins a delicate relationship with Marley, a mysterious and creative girl who joins his group.

As strange occurrences take place all around him, Kyle begins to suspect that his life in Marley may not be as it seems.

Five Feet Apart Sequel Release Date

The book’s finale is left up to the reader’s interpretation, much like the movie. There is a chance that the two characters will reunite even if they are travelling in opposite directions.

They both have made the decision to leave the hospital’s walls and cross items off their lists. If there was going to be a sequel, it’s possible that the producers left this scene out on purpose.

They could run into one other by chance and decide to get back together at the start of the narrative. The one-year expiry date given to Will is another detail that the movie omits. Maybe they want johnny to get healthier so Stella and Will can have a happy ending.

Taking everything into account, even if a sequel is doubtful, we cannot entirely rule it out. And if it is approved, we anticipate that Five Feet Apart 2 will be released in 2023.

Five Feet Apart Sequel Cast

Stella Grant is played by Hailey Lu Richardson.

William “Will” Newman is played by Cole Sprouse.

Poe Ramirez is played by Moisés Arias.

Nurse Barbara is played by Kimberly Hébert Gregory.

Dr Hamid is played by Parminder Nagra.

Meredith Newman is played by Claire Forlani.

Nurse Julie is played by Emily Baldoni.

Erin Grant is played by Cynthia Evans.

Tom Grant is played by Gary Weeks.

Abby Grant is played by Sophia Bernard.

Camila is played by Cecilia Leal.

Five Feet Apart Sequel Trailer

Five Feet Apart Sequel Plot

Stella Grant utilises social media to manage her cystic fibrosis while seeking to lead a regular life.

She meets William “Will” Newman, a CF patient who is undergoing a medication study in the hospital to treat an infection brought on by the bacterium B. cepacia he had in his lungs.

CF patients are kept six feet apart to reduce the chance of cross-infection. It may be dangerous—even fatal—to get a pathogenic infection by bacteria from another CF patient.

Stella is devoted to upholding the law, and she first finds Will offensive since he enjoys disobeying it and taking unnecessary risks.

Will isn’t following his treatment plan, which Stella ultimately convinces him to do.

After falling in love, Will and Stella go on their first date in secret while keeping a distance of only five feet, with Stella stating that she is “taking the foot for us.”

They eventually make it to the hospital pool, and they strip off and expose their scars from earlier treatments.

The next day is Will’s birthday, so Stella arranges a surprise dinner party with him with the aid of Poe, her closest friend and another CF sufferer.

Stella is now certain that there is no use in prolonging her own existence by five years, and is trying to get her to go back to the hospital.

Stella falls backwards, landing on her face on the pond’s ice, breaking it as she dives into the water.

She can be freed by Will, but she has no capacity to breathe. He makes the challenging choice to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which saves her.

Stella is convinced to take the lungs into the hospital by Will. After the lung transplant, Will learns that Stella miraculously escaped catching his sickness.

After Stella awakens from her surgery, she looks out the window of her room and sees Will. His one regret, he said, is that she didn’t get to observe the lights, so he took them to her and built up a light display outside her room.

She is informed about the failure of his medication trial and that he doesn’t want her to see his ultimate demise.

He tells her how much he loves her and gives her a notebook with drawings of her in it. Will insists she shut her eyes because he claims that if she does, he won’t be able to go.

Stella shuts her eyes as Will leaves. He is heavily implied to pass very soon after this meeting.

Stella Gran acts every bit the age of seventeen; she is devoted to her laptop and cherishes her closest pals. But because she has cystic fibrosis, she lives in a medical facility a lot more than most teenagers do.

Routines, restrictions, and self-control are all part of her existence, but they are all put to the test after she meets Will Newman, a lovely fellow CF sufferer.

Despite the fact that they are required to keep a safe distance from one another due to constraints, there is an immediate flirting.

The desire to ignore the rules and give into that attraction becomes stronger as their relationship does.

Will’s possibly harmful disobedience against his continuous medical care complicates things even further.