Five killed by factory boiler explosion in Nagpur, factory director is son of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Five people died in a blast at a bio-CNG plant in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon. Police said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm in the bio-CNG project of Sugar and Distillery Complex, Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure, located in Bela village of Umred tehsil.

Company spokesman Nitin Kulkarni said that the accident occurred due to leakage of bio gas during welding. He told that Sarang Gadkari, son of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, is the director of this company.

Five workers were killed in a boiler explosion at a factory in Bela Village of Umred Tehsil in Nagpur district: Nagpur Police (Rural) #Maharashtra

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Vamanrao Shinde (42), Vasudev Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafulla Pandurang Moon (25) and all are residents of Vadgaon. were supposed.

Police said that Sachin Waghmare was working as a welder while others were working as assistants. He said that after the explosion, smoke appeared from there. He said that all the workers were badly burnt and died at the scene.

Officials said that Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola visited the scene of the incident. According to the company spokesperson, the deceased employees were employed by the contractor and were doing outsourced work.