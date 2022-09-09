Five literary works to learn about the life and environment of Queen Elizabeth II

Five literary works to learn about the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the eyes of the world prostrate once again on the figure of who was the most important monarch in Europe in recent times. The entire planet, during the first hours of the September 8, 2022kept an eye on any signal from the media and the official networks of the Buckingham Palace. Once again, the British monarch, the longest-serving in the post, toasted, this time with her death, a historical fact, one of the most memorable events of the 21st century.

Isabel II of England remained in the post from 1952, the date of his accession to the throne, after the death of his father, andKing George VI, and maintained his reign for seven decades. The myth of him has been growing since the first years of his life, about the eldest daughter of the Dukes of York, what happened outside the public eye.

The controversy never left the queen, even before she took office as such. her uncle, Edward VIIIresigned to be monarch, due to this unprecedented fact, his father assumed the responsibility of the crown in 1936, with which, without expecting it, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor she became heir to the throne.

The Queen turned 96 years old on April 21; celebration that was overshadowed, a year earlier, by the death of her spouse, Philip of Edinburgh, who in this year would have completed a century of life. The death of her life partner, who was only four years older than her, made her a target of fake news, which has since spread rumors about her health.

His story has been the subject of movies, television series and books, authorized or not. There are a vast number of lines written about the crown myths and especially about the hermetic behavior of Isabel IIown and foreign books, among which you can find, fiction, biography and drama such as:

The Windsor Saga

This text accurately gathers the events surrounding the family that brought the queen to the throne Isabel II; since the rejection of the throne Edward VIIIdeciding to marry the American actress Wallis Simpson, who already had two divorces in his life. Given this fact, there is still Jorge VI, who is forced to carry the weight of the crown and begins his reign by overcoming the stuttering problems that he had been dragging from the past. Likewise, it portrays how the environment of the Buckingham Palace was still permeated by the ideas of the Queen Victoria.

The writer Jean des Carswrote this text from the events that preceded the reign of Isabel II, wrote in long paragraphs the rise of the monarch and the relationship with the political environment of those years; Among the events of the saga, the birth of the Beatlesthe intervention of the Princess Dianathe irreverence of the Princess Margaret and the imposing political figure of Churchill; plus a look at the institution of the crown, lineages of monarchs, princes, and princesses.

“The Windsor Saga” portrays sentimental and key aspects of one of the most influential families of the old continent, without leaving the documentary style. In his text, the French journalist and historian John Des Cars he ventured to explore the history of each member, scrutinizing every corner, about the events of love, espionage, power and scandals of the royal family.

the windsor knot

In this particular novel, the first in a series whose second volume has already been published in English in Great Britain, the author, S.J.Bennet, turns the now-deceased monarch into a cunning crime investigator.

The story unfolds during the celebration of Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday, in the pompous halls of the windsor castlefestivities that are interrupted by the sudden death of Makism Brodsky, a pianist who apparently decided to take his own life by hanging himself in one of the rooms of the rest palace. The act begins to sound suspicious and an alleged culprit related to the Russian president stands out Vladimir Putin, through the infiltrated tentacles of assassins prepared for any attack. The Queen lives a double life as president and as Lilibetwith the help of his private secretary Rozie Oshodiwill be given the task of solving the crime.

The author rescues aspects of Queen Elizabeth II in this imaginative mystery and manages to give heroic brushstrokes of Your Majesty, between a friendly, worldly and cunning attitude; this text becomes relevant because it is inspired by texts of a more serious nature; At the same time, it gives the reader the opportunity to explore the windsor castlein an almost exact way to the real construction and rescues aspects and political laziness to create the tension of this plot of intimate passages and mystery. “The Windsor Knot” is classified as a contemporary fiction that gives the opportunity to imagine another perspective of Isabel IIin times of Prince Guillermo y Kate Middletonor the approaches with the former president Obamaan opportunity to learn about the protocols of the castle in the XXI century, from the risky perspective of Bennet.

Diana: her true story

Book published in 1992, biography of the life of the Princess Diana that reveals the most revealing passages of the crown under the mandate of Isabel II, the figure of the princess of the town was always silent by the crown, but the text of Andrew Morton; it becomes one of the most revealing passages and one that threatened the image of the entire Royal Family; the narrative of Morton addressed Diana’s marital crisis with Elizabeth’s firstborn, gave her voice and painted the reasons for their separation. “Diana, her true story”, was written under the testimonies of its protagonist, prior to his death; The crown did not receive the biography of the princess well, because in her paragraphs the lurking presence of Camilla Parker before the marriage of the Princess of Wales and the health disorders caused by the suffocating hand of the protocols and the reign of Isabel II.

On first impressions of “Diana: her true story”, Morton included private photographs he obtained from the conde Spencer, father of the princess, the first printing of this edition sold out quickly, even before going on sale; it thus became one of the UK’s best-selling books for several weeks; is one of the crudest publications of those years that moved away from long dresses and presented the suffocating reality of Diana.

The Windsors. Radiography of the British royal family

One of the writings that nakedly paints the Royal family, “The Windsors. Radiography of the British royal family, covers the years from 1917 to 1996; the text of the North American, was involved in controversy before the questions of the press, about the veracity of the ideas presented within the paragraphs, made by what Kitty Kelly, I try to defend on countless occasions his work that took him four years of biographical research, in more than three hundred books and countless interviews from aristocrats to janitors; brave Kelly always defended the work that sought to reveal every secret on the walls of the Buckingham Palace.

The text coincidentally was released, shortly after the spectacular accident that took the life of Diana of Wales; Although he managed to include it in his pages, the text focuses more on the morbidity behind the Familia Windsor, a text in which he dared to ensure that royalty was cold, boring and shameless, but his accusations and his long investigation revealed acts of anti-Semitism and racism by some of the members of this family; Likewise, Kelly managed to delve into the deep obsession of the Windsor for sex and double standards.

The Crown: The Inside Story

The two volumes written by Robert Lacey; have become a canonical part of the events surrounding the Royal familybecause they were the books that inspired the series produced by Netflix “The Crown”; the paragraphs written by Lacey write up in an intimate and somewhat experiential way the unexpected death of the father of Isabel II, and the challenges faced by the young woman sentenced to the crown, relives the years of wife, mother and the hardships she faced to become queen; With the passing of her pages, it becomes evident that not many members of her family believed her in her mandate, her marriage and in her rigid way of acting, this before the Calama and the decrees that characterized it.

The narration of Lacey It provides data from the depth of the events and situations that happened during the longest reign and formed Buckingham Palace as a witness to the intrigue, power and decisions of Isabel II; At the same time, the text makes visible the experience acquired by the queen, a woman who carried the errors and virtues of her family for many years, a woman who was in charge of upholding the statutes and legacies of the story of the past and who managed stand tall among the secrets and betrayals that were hatched within the walls of a castle.

