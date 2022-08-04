Five months after the pitched fight at the Corregidora Stadium, Atlas and Querétaro face each other again

Soccer players and people walk on the field of the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro. Photo: REUTERS/Victor Pichardo

Five months and several sanctions later, Atlas y Queretaro they meet again in Liga MX. After the violent events that were recorded the last time these two sets met saw the facesthe duel for day seven of the Apertura 2022 will be played under the name of high risk and under a strong police operation that includes more than 1,300 security elements in the vicinity and inside the Jalisco Stadium, venue of the game.

It was Liga MX itself who announced that the meeting will have special coverage by the authorities so that an event like what happened at the Corregidora Stadium on March 5 does not happen again, in which the fans of both teams faced blows, leaving scenes of extreme violence in one of the most serious events in the history of Mexican soccer.

The directors reported on a meeting between the various managers and shared that “in the meeting They were present public security command of the Municipality, Civil Guard, Roads, Private security of the different corporations (CEA, IRON TIGER, LEO VIP), Civil protection of the Municipality, Inspection and Regulations, Stadium Operations, Representatives of the Atlas Club and Commissioners of the LIGA MX”.

Security device for the game between Atlas and Querétaro. Photo: Twitter Liga BBVA MX

In addition to determining the number of elements that will guard the site, the following points were also agreed upon: the transferred of the clubs around the city and the entrance to the stadium in buses monitored by Public Security and the National Guard; that Gallos Blancos will have a permanent escort both in your concentration hotel and in your transfers; that he operation will begin five hours before at kick-off, and that the Atlas animation group will be held in custody at all times, from your entry to your eviction.

As part of the protocols that are applied regularly in all the meetings, the directors of the league detailed that the Protocol against discriminatory and offensive actsas well as its application phases and indicated that there will be zero tolerance for people who do not respect safety and health guidelines and protocols against discriminatory acts.

Finally, in the statement in which they announced the measures to be carried out, a call was made to all the attendees to maintain the development of activities free of violence: “The LIGA BBVA MX invites the fans to enjoy the show, emphasizing that the measures established in all matches are for the benefit of family football”.

Fans staged a fight and invasion of the field in Querétaro vs Atlas

When and what time? Thursday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the Jalisco Stadium.

Where to see? Through the Afizzionados channel.

As for sports news, the reality of both clubs is complicated. Although Atlas is the two-time champion of Mexican soccer, the beginning of the semester has not been as expected, since out of six games they have barely achieved a victory (for a draw and four defeats). The led by Diego Cocca they are in dire need of a good result if they aspire to climb positions in the table.

Querétaro, for its part, occupies the bottom of the classification with just two units after the same number of draws. The squad of white roosters Along with Chivas and Mazatlán, they are the only ones that still They don’t know what it’s like to win in the Opening 2022 and his coach Mauro Gerkis already shaping up to be one of the first to lose his position in the season.

KEEP READING:

A break for America and another blow for Chivas, what the Leagues Cup duels left

CDMX will receive the World Cup on its tour of Latin America and Sheinbaum showed his emotion

Agreement between Ajax and América for Jorge Sánchez continues in negotiation; he would sign for five seasons