Five months before the start of the World Cup, Ryan Giggs resigned as Wales coach due to his ex-partner’s complaint of gender-based violence

Ryan Giggs leaves the Manchester Courts, where he appeared before the complaint (REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff)

Five months after the start of the start of the Qatar World Cup, Ryan Giggs announced that he is leaving the coaching position of the Wales national team, a team that will make up Group B of the competition, along with England, Iran and the United States. The former midfielder had been temporarily removed from office in November 2020 after being accused of mistreatment by his former partner.

The former soccer player Manchester United was arrested in late 2020, when he was accused of assaulting two women, one of them his former partner Kate Greville, with whom he allegedly engaged in coercive behavior between 2017 and 2020.

Rob Page took charge of the team from November 2020 and qualified Wales for its first World Cup since Sweden 1958 after beating Ukraine 1-0 in the playoffs with a goal against Yarmolenko, after a free kick by Gareth Bale, the great figure of the British team.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead my country, but I think it is right for Wales to prepare for the World Cup safely and without speculation regarding the position of their coach”Giggs, 48, said in a statement.

“As published, I have pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges I have faced in Manchester court. Although I have confidence in the judicial process, I would have liked the case to have been closed earlier, so that I could continue with my responsibilities as a coach”, he added.

“It was no one’s fault that the process was delayed. I do not want the preparation of my country’s team for the World Cup to be affected or destabilized by continued interest in my case”, justified Giggs, who had taken over as Wales manager in January 2018.

Ryan is a United legend, where he built his entire career: he is the most successful player in the history of English football, and is in the top 5 of the greatest winners in the history of professional football, with 36 titles, behind Dani Alves (42), Dani Alves (40), Andrés Iniesta and Maxwell (37).

With information from EFE

