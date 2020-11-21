Five on Love Jihad in Uttar Pradesh, 10 years imprisonment for mass conversion, will not get bail

Uttar Pradesh Government: The Yogi Adityanath government has taken strict steps regarding the love jihad and the mass conversion law and has also prepared a severe punishment for the accused in the case. Now under this law in the state, there is a preparation to provide a punishment of up to five years in the case of love jihad and 10 years in the case of mass conversion. This crime will be non bailable. Also Read – Yogi government is bringing tough law against ‘Love Jihad’ in UP, Home Department sent proposal to Law Department

Explain that in the cases of forced conversions in Uttar Pradesh, the government is preparing to bring the Ordinance-2020, prohibiting conversion against the above law. After the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to make a strong law on the cases of forcible conversion from criminal mentality, after which the Home Department has drafted an ordinance regarding Love-Jihad, which has been sent to the Justice Department. CM Yogi Adityanath has approved the draft and it will be presented in the cabinet soon.

These special provisions will be

– If a girl’s conversion was done for the sole purpose of marriage, then the marriage can be declared void.

– The State Law Commission has provided the UP Freedom of Regional Bill to make a law related to the prohibition of conversion.

– For making laws related to the UP Freedom of Regional Bill, a draft of the ordinance has been prepared in Hindi and English language.

– This offense will be in the category of cognizable offense and will be non-bailable, the prosecution will be tried in the court of first class magistrate.

– In the case of conversion of religion for forced marriage or up to five years and a fine of at least 15 thousand rupees.

– In case of forcible conversion of minor girl, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe woman, there will be a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of two years and a maximum sentence of seven years and a fine of at least 25 thousand rupees.

– In cases of mass conversion, there will be a provision of at least two years and a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of at least 50 thousand rupees.

If the ordinance is desired for conversion, it will be compulsory to inform the District Magistrate one month in advance on the prescribed format. On violation of this, there will be a provision for a sentence of six months to three years and a fine of at least Rs 10 thousand.

– There will also be a provision against any organization or organization guilty of violation of ordinance. No grant or financial assistance will be given by the government to the institution or organization violating the ordinance.