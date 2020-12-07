Five people arrested after encounter in Delhi, terrorist organizations may have links, investigation continues

new Delhi: Five people have been arrested by the Delhi Police from East Delhi after the encounter. Those arrested can have links with terrorist organizations. The police is investigating this Police suspect that some of these people have links with terrorist organizations. While giving this information on Monday, the officials said that out of those arrested, two people are from Punjab and three people are from Kashmir. Also Read – Delhi Police returned Rs 7.55 crore to owners, 3.8 kg gold and silver, know why?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, 'We have arrested five people after the encounter. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from them. "He said that some of these are suspected to have links with terrorist organizations, which is being confirmed." Investigation is going on in the case.

Pramod Kushwaha said that "The arrested people are related to which group, it is not yet known. Reports said that the arrest of the terrorists took place after an encounter with the officers of the Special Cell. Weapons and other banned materials have been recovered from his possession. The police is ascertaining his intention to be present in the capital amid the fierce agitation on the city limits. The team of the special cell has started questioning about this.