Five people arrested for selling fireworks in Noida-Greater Noida

Noida: Five people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida. Police gave this information here. Noida and Greater Noida are among the cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), where the National Green Tribunal has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in view of deteriorating air quality.

Police said 39 cartons of firecrackers were seized from the Knowledge Park area, which is estimated to cost around four lakh rupees. Two people were arrested here. A police spokesperson said, "The arrested people have been identified as Vijay Saini and Kashif." Both are residents of Bulandshahr district. '

The effect of fireworks in the district became clear, a different type of mist started to appear in the air. It was also felt. People also had problems with breathing and eye irritation. Air quality indices also appeared on Deepawali.

The spokesman said that one of the accused was arrested from Surajpur police station area. He has been identified as Satendra Chand. Two cartons full of firecrackers were recovered from him, which is estimated to cost around Rs 55,000.

Apart from this, one of the accused Sajid Saifi was arrested from Phase-2 police station, while the accused named Akhilesh Pal was arrested from Noida Sector 22.