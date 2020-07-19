Five people dead, many injured in a bus-car collision on the Lucknow Agra Expressway

new Delhi: A horrific accident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway (Kannauj Road Accident) district on Sunday morning in which six people died and several were injured. According to the information, a high-speed bus hit a car, after which the car collided with the divider and fell under the expressway. Five people have died in this tragic accident while more than 20 people have been injured. Also Read – The family consumed cannabis vegetable instead of fenugreek, all were unconscious, treatment underway in the hospital

As soon as the information of this accident came, police and administration officials reached the site of the incident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the people killed in this incident have been captured by the police and have been identified.