Five theories about the mysterious attacks on Russian bases in Crimea

Six months after the start of the Russian invasion, the most intense clashes between the troops of both sides are mainly focused on the east and south of Ukraine. In the past two weeks, Vladimir Putin’s forces have suffered two major attacks on their bases in the annexed Crimean city. However, until now it is a mystery how these attacks were perpetrated.

The first, and largest, occurred on August 9 against the Saki airfield in central Crimea. The attack set off four massive explosions and many smaller ones. The second, meanwhile, was on August 16, and was directed at an ammunition depot, and possibly at another air base.

In an article published this Wednesday on the portal Breaking Defense, Mark CancianSenior Advisor to the International Security Program of the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), analyzed the five main theories about the method of attack used against Russian bases in Crimea.

Have Ukrainian special forces infiltrated Crimea? Are missiles or planes penetrating Russian airspace? Are there oversights in the defense procedures of the Russian troops? These, and others, are the questions that arose in the absence of official information about what happened against the Russian bases.

The first theory raised by Cancian refers to a possible accident, although due to the characteristics of the attack and its consequences “it seems the least likely.” As explained by the specialist, secondary explosions occur when an initial explosion causes other ammunition or nearby fuel to explode. This, in turn, causes the damage to spread over a wide area, as was reportedly the case at Saki airfield.

Mark Cancian, Senior Advisor to the International Security Program at the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies

“In addition, the aircraft located right next to the explosions are intact, while those further away are destroyed. It is not impossible that the wreckage has passed over some nearby aircraft and fallen on others further away, but it seems unlikely, “said the CSIS expert.

Russia, however, assures that this first incident was due to an accident, arguing that there were “sloppy operations” that caused an initial explosion that gave rise to secondary explosions.

“If the official Russian explanation is implausible, we are left with the obvious conclusion: that Ukraine carried out some kind of direct action against these targets. The question is then how was that action, ”Cancian raised.

In that sense, the retired Marine Corps colonel indicated that the second theory could respond to a “sabotage on the ground”. That is to say, that the Ukrainian special forces or insurgent groups have carried out the attacks, infiltrating the airfield or the ammunition depot and planting explosive charges. This would represent “an outrageous failure for Russian security.”

However, he acknowledged that there are three problems with this explanation. First, in the attack on the Saki air base, the main explosions took place over the course of almost an hour. Ukrainian special forces would have had to have been roaming the airfield without enemy opposition for at least that long, which is difficult but not impossible. The issue is that there are no indications or reports that Russian troops have engaged anyone or recovered any Ukrainian equipment. Such freedom of movement for a force of saboteurs is not impossible, given the Russian failings.

Another factor that would throw this theory of alleged sabotage overboard is that Crimea, annexed in 2014 by Putin’s Russia, has a large Russian-speaking population that is sympathetic to the Kremlin. “It would be difficult, but not impossible, for a Ukrainian special forces team to hide for any length of time among this hostile population,” Cancian said.

Smoke rises after explosions were heard in the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea on August 9 (REUTERS/Stringer)

“Finally, the Ukrainian government has many incentives to dissemble. Maybe it’s covering up the actual attack mechanism. Maybe he is trying to spread fear in the Russian rear areas,” he added.

The third theory addressed by Cancian refers to the possible use of long-range missiles. Ukrainian forces rely to a greater extent on GMLRS rockets, which have a range of 72 kilometers. However, the troops are about 240 kilometers from the attacked targets.

Against this background, some specialists raised the possibility that ATACMS rockets have been used, which have a range of 290 kilometers and can be fired from HIMARS launchers, which are in the hands of the Ukrainians. In this way, these missiles could reach the center of Crimea from the current Ukrainian front lines and have the explosive power necessary to cause the damage that was recorded. But the United States has repeatedly refused to supply such long-range missiles, fearing that they could hit targets on Russian soil and lead to an escalation of the conflict. In addition, Defense Department spokesmen stated that no US weapons were involved in the attacks on the Russian bases.

Another possibility is that long-range naval missiles were used for ground attacks. But the main problem with this long-range missile theory is that there are no reports of anyone seeing a low-flying missile. Likewise, to carry out such an attack, Ukraine would have had to have fired a dozen such weapons.

Lastly, missiles don’t disappear when they hit their targets; the missile bodies remain at the impact site, allowing them to be analyzed.

The fourth theory raises the possibility of “unmanned attacks”. The drones could have attacked the airfield and ammunition depot with weapons on board or by launching directly on the targets. The problem with this theory, however, “is the range”, since all the kamikaze drones provided by the United States, such as the Switchblade or the Ghost Phoenix, have a relatively short range, which is not enough to reach the center of Crimea. .

Russian troops indicated that the attacks were due to accidents (REUTERS / Chingis Kondarov)

The TB-2 drone, which is frequently used by the Ukrainians, has a very long endurance, but is limited to a range of about 240 kilometers due to communications. Additionally, each TB-2 carries a maximum of four missiles. For this reason, four or five drones would be needed to reach the numerous objectives that emerge from the aerial photographs. These drones, in turn, are slow and visible, so someone would have seen or heard them.

Cancian acknowledged that the Ukrainian insurgents could have flown with a smaller drone, derived from the commercial sector. However, to cause the level of damage seen in the airfield attack, they would have had to vastly expand both the number and firepower of these drones.

“The Ukrainian Air Force takes revenge” is the fifth and last theory of the American specialist. As indicated, one option is that Ukrainian planes have carried out the attacks. The problem is that these would have to have flown low to avoid being attacked by Russian air defenses, and none of the media reports cite low-flying aircraft.

“My best guess, despite the lack of media coverage, is that long-range missiles or drones carried out the attacks. ATACM missiles supplied by third countries would be the easiest explanationBut if that comes to light, the United States will have been caught lying, no matter what spin spokespersons give to their statements. Special forces strikes, the favored Ukrainian explanation, are extremely difficult to pull off, and the Ukrainian Air Force seems too weak and unsophisticated to carry out such a deep strike. Important pieces of information are clearly missing, making analysis difficult,” Cancian concluded.

