Five Things You Won’t Want To Miss – Variety

Nobody does it like BTS on the subject of taking good care of their followers (often known as ARMY). The septet’s Seoul concert events this month, which might’ve kicked off their worldwide stadium tour to advertise “Map of the Soul: 7,” had been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However the Korean group has put collectively a singular and free occasion as a present for his or her followers. The digital on-line BANG BANG CON will showcase BTS’ concert events and fan meets (musters) from 2014 — a 12 months after their debut — by 2019.

The 2-day extravaganza kicks off within the U.S. at 11 p.m. EDT tonight (April 17) and Saturday (April 18) on the group’s official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, for a complete of 24 hours of BTS content material.

Followers who wish to get a extra “dwell” concert-like expertise could hyperlink their ARMY Bombs (lightsticks) to the Weverse app. By using the Bluetooth operate, the lightsticks will routinely change colour to the precise songs, simply as they might throughout a dwell BTS live performance.

The ARMY has been so puffed up about BANG BANG CON that different non-related organizations took discover. A New York tech convention with the Twitter deal with @bangbangcon obtained a lot consideration from ARMY that they cheekily amended their profile to incorporate the disclaimer, “Not affiliated with BTS,” in each English and Korean.

The members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have expressed how dissatisfied they’re that they will’t carry out dwell for his or her followers. The youngest member, Jungkook, took to social media to say that he missed the ARMY as a lot as they miss him.

Five belongings you gained’t wish to miss throughout BANG BANG CON:

1. BTS’ musters (fan conferences) are a mix of dwell performances and skits. The time period suits in effectively with the fandom’s title since muster refers to a proper gathering of troops. BTS 3RD Muster was held in Seoul on November 12 and 13, 2016. Their setlist consists of “Dope,” “Hearth” and “Boy In Luv” (to not be confused with 2019’s “Boy With Luv”). However a not-to-be-missed spotlight is the group skit, “Home of ARMY,” the place RM and J-Hope play a teenage daughter and her mom, respectively, who each love BTS.

2. Although it’s their music they’re well-known for, BTS’ ments – or statements/feedback to their followers — are a mix of playful teasing and profound gratitude. The ments at their South Korean concert events are particularly private as a result of the viewers consists of their mother and father. The group has damaged down in tears as they spoke of the hardships they went by and the way their households supported them.

3. BTS 4TH Muster [Happy Ever After] was held in Seoul on January 13 and 14, 2018. The performances embody “DNA,” “Pied Piper” and “Better of Me.” However look ahead to the dance breaks in “No Extra Dream” and “MIC Drop.” The skits are at all times enjoyable for each the group and the followers. The cutest one began with Jin laying on the ground, unresponsive. Jimin performs his half as a involved bandmate, however can’t resist saying, “I’m such a nasty actor.” As a result of they’re all laughing at their appearing expertise, J-Hope says to V, “Present us Han-Sung!” It’s a nod to the character V performed within the 2016 Korean sequence, “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.” Revived by all the eye, Jin says he might be healed if the group blows a collective kiss to ARMY.

4. BTS 2014 Reside Trilogy: Episode II The Pink Bullet (2014 Reminiscences) was years earlier than BTS hit worldwide famous person standing. Only a 12 months previous their 2013 debut, BTS’ rap line exhibits off their vary as songwriters with biting songs like “Cypher Pt. 3: Killer,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt.2” and “N.O.”

5. The 12 months 2017 was monumental for BTS. It was once they started their ascent into the worldwide stratosphere of pop superstars. The Wings Tour showcased the individuality of every member with memorable solos — “Reflection” (RM), “Awake” (Jin), “First Love” (Suga), “MAMA” (J-Hope), “Lie” (Jimin), “Stigma” (V), “Start” (Jungkook). One other spotlight is “Spring Day.” The rap-filled ballad touches on what it means to lengthy for somebody who’s not right here, but additionally reminds listeners that no darkness lasts endlessly. It’s an uplifting message for everybody who’s feeling lonely and remoted throughout these unsure instances.

The complete lineup for BANG BANG CON follows:

Friday, April 17:

2015 BTS Reside

2016 BTS Reside º BTS 2014 Reside Trilogy: Episode II The Pink Bullet (2014 Reminiscences)

BTS 3RD Muster [ARMY.ZIP+].

Saturday, April 18:

2017 BTS Reside Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul

2017 BTS Reside Trilogy EPISODE III The Wings Tour The Remaining (2017 Reminiscences)

BTS 4TH Muster [Happy Ever After]

BTS World Tour ‘Love Your self’ Seoul