Five-Time Oscar Nominee Was 77 – Variety

Cinematographer Allen Daviau, a five-time Academy Award nominee for movies together with Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Further Terrestrial” and “Empire of the Solar,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 77.

Meals editor and author Colman Andrews wrote on Twitter that Daviau had died of coronavirus on the MPTF hospital. “RIP Allen Daviau, my good friend of just about 60 years, cinematographer and bon vivant, five-time Academy Award nominee, eating companion extraordinaire, pure soul, who left us final evening on the MPTF Hospital, his longtime dwelling, after contracting COVID-19. Salut, mon ami.”

Daviau, a New Orleans native, was nominated for finest cinematography Oscars for Spielberg films “The Shade Purple,” “Empire of the Solar,” and “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” — together with two Barry Levinson movies, “Avalon” and “Bugsy.” He additionally shot the Gobi desert sequence for Spielberg’s “Shut Encounters of the Third Variety.”

Spielberg mentioned in an announcement, “In 1968, Allen and I began our careers aspect by aspect with the quick movie Amblin. Allen was an exquisite artist however his heat and humanity had been as highly effective as his lens. He was a singular expertise and a ravishing human being.”

Daviau began out within the career by capturing pre-MTV-era musicvideos of such teams because the Animals and the Jimi Hendrix Expertise. He teamed up with Spielberg in 1968 to make Spielberg’s first 35mm movie, the 26-minute “Amblin” with no dialogue, simply music and sound results.

In 1983, he talked to American Cinematographer journal about prepping the “E.T.” shoot, “We sat down with Steven and began screening films collectively. That is the easiest way I do know to get began, watching our personal films and different folks’s films, discussing them, evolving the model we would like. We watched Night time of the Hunter, Alien, Apocalypse Now, Final Tango in Paris — I overlook what all.”

Daviau described his favourite scene in “E.T.” to the journal: “It could be the one during which the teen [Henry Thomas] says, ‘I’m maintaining him.’ The little woman [Drew Barrymore] walks ahead, there are highlights in E.T.’s eyes, no element within the face, and the sunshine is yellow, the impact could be very a lot that of a Maxfield Parrish portray.”

Daviau’s different credit embrace John Schlesinger’s “The Falcon and the Snowman,” Albert Brooks’ “Defending Your Life” and Peter Weir’s “Fearless.” One in every of his last credit was the 2004 “Van Helsing.”

Kees van Oostrum, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, additionally confirmed Daviau’s passing in an announcement:

“It’s with nice remorse and disappointment that I’ve to announce the passing final evening of my good friend and an ideal member of the society, Mr. Allen Daviau, ASC. Allen began his profession capturing the early films of Stephen Spielberg, together with Amblin (1968), and went on to a formidable profession as a cinematographer with films which have deeply impressed us all. He was honored with 5 Academy Award nominations, was bestowed our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and received our Excellent ASC Achievement in Cinematography for Bugsy (1991) and Empire of the Solar (1987). He amassed a formidable physique of labor: E.T. the Further-Terrestrial (1982), The Shade Purple (1985), and Avalon (1990), simply to say a number of.”

“Allen was lively in our society in some ways like chairing our membership committee for a number of years,” van Oostrum mentioned. “Additionally, his dedication to instructing our craft and being very accessible for younger cinematographers will ceaselessly be engraved in our reminiscences. He can be remembered fondly for his humorousness, his style for the very best of meals and his snort that unmistakably marked his presence from distant.

“Allen was 77 years outdated and I’m proud that we had been in a position to host him throughout our 100-year celebration final 12 months. He instructed me then that it was for him “among the best of items life needed to provide.” His smile that night was affectionate and many people had been in a position to pay him respect. You’ll be missed a lot, expensive Allen,” van Oostrum concluded.