Five websites that notify you when the price of the flight you want drops: this is how you can use them

This is the first summer since 2019 that the population can travel again without restrictions and much is said about how the prices of flights are changing and that on many occasions they are higher than ever before.





If you want to take advantage of the fact that the pandemic has weakened its strength and travel, you can search for websites that will alert when flights to your destination go down Price. That way you won’t have to waste time doing searches to find out when prices drop.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a very handy tool for comparing flights (and is in a dispute with Ryanair). In addition to searching, you can also receive alerts when a flight changes price. If you create price alerts, you will know of a cheaper flight as soon as the price changes. The platform sends you an email or push notification with a link to the web or application so that you do not have to search for the trip again.





Sign in or create an account and search for a ride on Kiwi.com. Activate the option “Create a price alert” in the upper left. From there, you’ll receive alerts about that trip via email or push notification, if enabled.

Skyscanner

This is one of the most recognized search engines that allows you to make comparisons between airlines and even encourages you to adventure by being able to search for flights to "anywhere in the world" the day you want to fly so you can see the available options.





With Skyscanner you can also create alerts to receive notifications if the flight you want travels. After searching for a particular flight, click the “Create price alerts” link that appears next to the result of the search and enter your email address.

Every time the price of the flight you have chosen changes, you will automatically receive a email where you can see the increase or lower prices.

Kayak

Kayak is another of the most recognized tools to compare prices on hotels, rental cars and also flights. For get alerts when prices drop, log in with your KAYAK account (you can register for free), choose the origin and destination airports and the dates you have in mind.





You can choose the days of the week that you would like to receive notifications or even if you want to receive a daily notice. you can also choose if you want push notifications or email.

Take a bath

Take a bath is a travel search engine that compares airline tickets, train and bus services and offers for rental cars and hotels. You can compare all offers on the same platform.





Liligo is not a transaction website, it is only a search engine that compares travel offers. The use of this comparison tool is free and you can compare with it a unlimited number of airline tickets, train, bus and car rentals. When you click on an offer that meets your criteria, you will be redirected to the provider’s website.

You have to define the details of your trip, choose how often to send a notification (Daily, weekly or if the price changes) and your contact information.

Hopper

Hopper is another renowned price comparison site for hotels and flights.





Setting up “Watch a Trip” to receive notifications about price predictions is quick and easy. The only thing you have to do is search for a destination, select your dates and, on the next page, click on “Watch This Trip”. Just make sure have notifications turned on on your phone mobile.