Five websites to find the cheapest flights to any destination

It’s never too early to start planning your next trip or next year’s vacation. We already know that, the more in advance it is done, the better offers we can find. However, it is important to search and search well before buying so that we are not given a pig in a poke. Fortunately, search engines and price comparators like the ones we gather below have made our task much easier.

Google Flights

google.com/travel/flights

It’s hard to beat a tech giant like Google, and this time is no exception. In addition to offering very good comparisons, it does so in a clean and orderly way, showing information such as the final round trip price, number of stopovers and even the average emissions at a glance. Another very useful detail, if you have not yet decided the dates for your trip, is that offers a preview of the prices per day in a calendar view.





Skyscanner

skyscanner.es

It is probably the most famous flight search engine on the web. Allows you to search for multiple destinations at the same time. As well as filter by airlines, journey time, number of scales and schedule. In addition, you can sort the results by different criteria such as ascending price or departure time. Though stands out, above all, for its “travel anywhere” option, which shows you which is the cheapest destination you can travel to depending on the day. A very useful option if you don’t know where to go on vacation.





Momondo

momondo.es

Search for available offers on more than 900 travel websites. Also, the prices you see are not affected by your searches. It follows the same line as the portals mentioned above but this one, as a distinctive point, offers you free guides to each destination you visit. On the other hand, the view of the prices of the flights per day on the world map is especially useful, in case you are looking for inspiration.





Secret Flying

secretflying.com

Their selection of prices is very interesting. And, although its search engine is simpler than the previous options, it allows you to search for flights without specific dates and look, instead, by month. A very useful option if you have flexibility when deciding when to take a vacation or take a trip. Also, for budget travelers, includes “error” rates in your searcheswhich occur when a worker has published a incorrect price of plane tickets, so you have to be very quick when it comes to catching them.





Hopper

hopper.com

It is only available as an app but, unlike the rest of the platforms on the list, it also predicts what a flight is going to cost with 95% accuracy and up to a year in advance. In addition, you can create a follow-up to notify you of the best time to buy the flight to a destination, as well as recommending that you book now or wait a little longer.





