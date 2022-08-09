Five years ago he invited him to make a promise to Roger Federer, and the tennis player gave him the surprise of his life

Roger Federer kept his promise to a boy who five years before asked him and was going to be able to play with him



This Monday Roger Federer turned 41 and the sport in general surrendered to pay tribute to one of the best tennis players in history. Among so many and recognitions that he had “Your Majesty”, winner of 20 grand slams, a production was highlighted in which the dream of a young fan who, when he was younger, made a very special request for him in the run-up to the US Open, five years ago, came true. On the threshold of the event, the little boy perked up, took the microphone and faced him in the middle of the press conference.

“Can you keep playing for eight or nine years so that I can play with you when I become a professional?” asked the boy Izyan Ahmad. Before the laughter of all those present, the Swiss told him “yes”, but Zizou, as the boy is known, redoubled the bet and before the eyes of the world asked him, “Is that a promise?” “A pinkie promise”, replied the winner of 103 ATP titles.

Time passed and Zizou got carried away by his passion for the racket and began to play in junior tournaments, dreaming of one day reaching the Grand Open where his idols, and especially Federer, made history. However, one day he found himself on a court with Roger, who was the perfect accomplice to give him the surprise of his life.

Federer achieved 103 ATP titles. In the picture, he receives the standing ovation at Wimbledon (REUTERS / Ben Solomon)

In a production set up by a well-known Italian pasta factory, Federer had the help of several people who gave Zizou the “best day of my life”, as he defined it. The video was recorded in a tennis complex located in Zurich in June of this year. There the young man arrived with his coach and before sitting down the person who received them “recognized” the boy, who was not surprised by him.

Later, the waiter who attended them told them that his boss was a great admirer of Zizou and asked if she was going to be able to take a photo. The boy couldn’t believe it and agreed to the request, while Federer followed all the details on a monitor and burst out laughing at times. When the person in charge of the premises appeared and greeted the young man, before taking a photo of her with him, he showed her a T-shirt with a sublimated photo of him.

Although the waiter, who ended up being another partner in the production, invited Zizou to go to the court and a group of young fans began to listen. Shouting “Zizou” and with signs that showed his name and encouraged him, when he arrived on the playing field they told him that he was finally going to have a “worthy rival” and it was none other than Federer.

Roger Federer won 20 Grand Slams (EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)



Zizou could not believe it and greeted his great idol. They then played the match which had some frills and Roger praised his opponent. Nobody cared about the result -if there was one- since the most important thing was to give an incredible moment to the boy who was finally able to fulfill his dream.

the Swiss, third in the history of greatest Grand Slam winners behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22)hoy is out of the ATP Ranking after a 25-year career. He has not played since July 2021 due to the rehabilitation of his right knee injury, and hopes to be able to return at the end of the season when the Laver Cup and then at the Basel tournament.

On his 41st birthday, he who was also known as “The Swiss Watch” and distinguished among various virtues in his game by his one-handed forehand backhand, was widely recognized as a sports star. With a racket he became a legend and gestures like the ones he had with the young Zizou are another demonstration of why he is great off the court as well.

