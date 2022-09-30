Fixed contract and salary of up to 39,000 euros: they are looking for a software programmer for a hotel company

In these times it can be a complicated task to find a new job. It is because of that if you are a developer, we have found an offer which can be really interesting for you if you meet a series of basic requirements and a minimum experience of three years.

This offer is mainly focused on the search for a software programmer, focused in the entire network of programs that have to be used within any type of hotel chain. In this way you will not be focused solely on the Spanish market, but you will also target an international market to be able to implement your programs.

Indefinite programmer contract in Barcelona

The job offer is originally published on the Empléame portal of the Ministry of Labor, the public website for job search. Although, to register you have to go to the Tecnoempleo.com website so you can send your resume.





The profile they are looking for must have teamwork skills and communication skills, since they will not work independently. The main function you will have is to implement and support Cloud and OnPrem environments for a global producer of hotel software. That is why knowledge about operations and the needs that this sector may have is also highly valued.

Immediate incorporation is required in the Barcelona offices, so we are talking about face-to-face work, as well as a high level of English, valuing Italian. This is due to the communication that will have to be made with international teams, and also to be able to travel nationally and internationally for training and development. Although it is offered a salary of between 30,000 euros and 39,000 euros gross per year.

As far as experience is concerned, a minimum of 3 years in the world of software development is required. Among the technologies to be mastered are NODE js., C#, .NET y Javascript. If we focus on databases, ease with SQL, SQL SERVER, MYSQL, MongoDB is requested. API rest, Graphql. GITHUB and GITLAB.