Fixed contract, telecommuting and salary of up to 78,000 euros: 3 job offers in which developers and designers are looking

After the COVID-19 pandemic, teleworking has been established in many companies and even in public administration or education. This makes numerous different offers appear on the net that are developed entirely from the comfort of home.

After conducting a search on this occasion in one of the main employment portals such as Infojobs, we have found different offers that may interest you within the development world, software engineering and graphic design. In this article we analyze the most interesting offers that we have found.

Senior C++ Developer

This project is really interesting, since you will be developing within the C++17/C++20 and STL ecosystem, as well as a great experience in creating design patterns and the ability to implement performance critical systems. As such, we are talking about managing a large number of areas within the company according to the title of this position and therefore requires a minimum experience of 5 years and higher education. Although the summary is that work is being done on Design and develop performance critical multithreaded C++ backends.





For this, an annual remuneration is offered that can reach 78,000 euros gross, with a flexible working day and through telecommuting. Without at doubt it is a position that meets the standards of what can be paid in our country for a position with this amount of knowledge.

UX/UI Designer

This job offer requires a FP Intermediate Degree with at least four years of experience as UX/UI designer with knowledge in Figma or Sketch. In addition, it is also necessary to always have a good knowledge of UX Research as well as a medium-high level of English, although it does not detail any type of official specific degree.

The hiring would be carried out with the company Colavoro with an indefinite contract that offers the greatest possible stability. This is added to the fact that the work is 100% remote and the salary that will be counted can reach 33,000 euros per yearalthough always depending on the training and experience that is provided.





Adobe Commerce programmer

The Rawson company has opened a selection process to be able to hire eight people with the aim of creating a work team that be a specialist in developing an e-commerce website. For this, two years of experience with the different Adobe Commerce products and having the corresponding professional certification are requested.

The type of contract is indefinite and the salary is in a range of between 27,000 and 33,000 euros per year gross, depending on your resume. The working day is standard and the work is done entirely from home, although it is true that you must reside in Spain to be able to register.