‘Fixer Higher’ Revived for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network

Prepare to embellish with extra shiplap in 2021.

Joanna and Chip Gaines, the pair of house enchancment execs who hosted “Fixer Higher” for 5 seasons on HGTV till 2018, are reviving the favored sequence — this time for their new enterprise, the forthcoming Magnolia Network, which is able to change present cabler DIY Network early subsequent yr. Magnolia is a three way partnership between the Gaines and Discovery, Inc.

The couple got here to the choice just some weeks in the past after realizing how a lot they missed the present, Magnolia Network president Allison Web page tells Selection. Anticipate between six and 10 episodes of the brand new season of “Fixer Higher,” which is able to proceed to be primarily based in Waco, Texas. The Gaines’ manufacturing firm Blind Nil is producing the reboot; the present can be accessible on the brand new community upon launch.

“The day we wrapped our closing episode of ‘Fixer Higher,’ we actually believed it was a chapter closed,” mentioned the Gaines in a launch. “We knew we wanted a break and a second to catch our breath. However we additionally knew we weren’t achieved dreaming about methods to make previous issues new once more. These previous few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and tasks, doing the work we’re captivated with, however I don’t assume both of us anticipated how the present would turn into such a everlasting fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the tales of those households and their houses with you, and we’re excited to do this once more very quickly!”

Amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear when precisely the present will return into manufacturing. However Discovery has a “complete plan” and a “fairly rigorous course of” for making a secure work surroundings, mentioned Web page, including that “Fixer Higher” doesn’t require a big crew or journey, on condition that it takes place within the Gaines’ hometown.

Magnolia Network additionally introduced two new unique sequence becoming a member of its slate: an untitled interior-design present hosted by Brian Patrick Flynn, and “Self Employed” with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris. The latter sequence will see Morris touring throughout the U.S. to fulfill small-business house owners and “share tales of unwavering resilience, insatiable ambition and the winding roads they’ve traveled to efficiently construct their dream jobs.”

Even in a interval of Peak TV, there may be proof that Chip and Jo will be capable of draw their followers over to their rebranded cable community. A four-hour preview of Magnolia Network, which aired on DIY, introduced in over 2.5 million viewers and a 0.38 score amongst viewers aged 25-34 — DIY’s highest-rated day ever. The Gaines might serve to spice up DIY’s present viewers, which in 2017 had 58 million complete cable subscribers vs. HGTV’s 91 million. “Fixer Higher,” whereas on HGTV, attracted a mean of 19.6 million viewers per week to its fifth season.

Magnolia Network’s beforehand introduced slate consists of the sequence “Rising Floret,” “Residence on the Highway with JOHNNYSWIM,” “deVOL Kitchens” (previously “Bespoke Kitchens”), “Household Dinner,” “Restoration Highway with Clint Harp,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Tremendous

Dad,” “Residence Work,” “The Misplaced Kitchen” and “Inn the Works.”

Among the many 14 unique sequence which can be in manufacturing, some are in edits and near being accomplished, mentioned Web page. (There are one other 22 originals in improvement.) With some applications, reminiscent of “deVOL Kitchens,” some re-casting needs to be achieved, given modifications in renovation plans. Different sequence, reminiscent of “The Misplaced Kitchen,” consists of filming of COVID-19-era improvements like drive-through farmers’ markets and eating pods.

The pandemic can be woven into the narrative of various these exhibits, given their documentary-style storytelling, mentioned Web page. However even when Magnolia Network launches in early 2021, when the present public well being disaster has hopefully subsided, she expects these themes — of shifting life plans, discovering hope, and rebuilding — to ring a bell with viewers.

“These are common and timeless themes that I believe will all the time resonate,” she mentioned.