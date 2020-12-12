FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery

FKA Twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional misery.

The musician, who filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court docket, and the actor had dated for about one yr in 2018 and 2019, after working collectively on the movie, “Honey Boy.”

“Shia LaBeouf hurts ladies,” states the lawsuit, obtained by Selection. “He makes use of them. He abuses them, each bodily and mentally. He’s harmful.”

The lawsuit lays out a slew of horrific allegations, portray a lurid image of LaBeouf, an artistically outlandish artist, whose work has been praised, regardless of an extended historical past of authorized points typically overshadowing his profession.

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, is demanding a trial by jury.

The musician was as soon as woken up by LaBeouf towering over her, violently squeezing her arms in opposition to her will and choking her, in line with the lawsuit. The alleged incident occurred throughout a visit to rejoice Valentine’s Day in 2019. As he was strangling her, the lawsuit claims, he was whispering, “When you don’t cease you’re going to lose me.” After the alleged incident, LaBeouf turned manic whereas driving again to his dwelling. Barnett tried to get out of the automotive, as he threatened to crash the automotive, until he professed her “everlasting love” for him, and although he briefly stopped at a gasoline station, he “violently attacked” her, throwing her in opposition to the automotive, screaming in her face and trying to strangle her, earlier than forcing her to get again within the automotive.

After the alleged altercation, Barnett texted an in depth buddy, writing, “That is tough to say however I’m positive you already know. I’ve been in an abusive relationship that has remoted me. It’s worse than you can think about.”

When filming “The Tax Collector,” LaBeouf obtained so into character, in line with the lawsuit, he took on the function of a gangster in actual life, and claimed to drive round Los Angeles, taking pictures stray canine lifeless, in order that he may get into the “mindset” of a killer. Barnett, an animal lover, was “profoundly disturbed and terrified.”

LaBeouf additionally demanded she slept bare, and compelled her to observe documentaries about murdered ladies earlier than going to mattress, per the general public submitting. LaBeouf apparently was paranoid and suffered recurring delusions about gang members breaking into his dwelling, so he slept with a loaded rifle at their bedside, however insisted on retaining the entrance door unlocked. Barnett, feeling “trapped” of their shared mattress, fearful he may unintentionally shoot her if she stood up, would typically textual content mates in the course of the night time to plan an escape plan.

LaBeouf repeatedly belittled his then-girlfriend, and is accused of getting frequent rage and bouts of jealously, even accusing her of dwelling on her former fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson, the lawsuit states. LaBeouf was so possessive, he would depend the variety of kisses she would give him on any given day, and berate her if it wasn’t sufficient.

The lawsuit additionally claims LaBeouf knowingly contaminated her with an STD.

Representatives for LaBeouf haven’t responded to Selection‘s request for touch upon the allegations.

LaBeouf mentioned not all of the allegations have been true, in an e-mail assertion to the New York Occasions, which additionally reported he mentioned, “I’m not in any place to inform anybody how my conduct made them really feel. I’ve no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, solely rationalizations. I’ve been abusive to myself and everybody round me for years. I’ve a historical past of injuring the folks closest to me. I’m ashamed of that historical past and am sorry to these I harm. There may be nothing else I can actually say.”

Barnett entered right into a “tumultuous” relationship with LaBeouf, after wrapping the movie “Honey Boy,” which he co-wrote, impressed by his childhood and relationship together with his father. Her life turned a “residing nightmare,” in line with the lawsuit, which says LaBeouf groomed her, “step by step gaining Tahliah’s belief and confidence with the intent of abusing her,” after which engaged in a “steady stream” of verbal and psychological abuse, “belittling” and “berating” her, which quickly turned bodily and “more and more violent.”

The lawsuit lays out a slew of horrific allegations, starting from verbal to bodily abuse.

The plaintiff’s legal professional, Bryan Freedman, tells Selection that he and his shopper tried to resolve the matter privately “on the situation that Mr. LaBeouf conform to obtain significant and constant psychological therapy.” In an announcement, the lawyer says, “Since he was unwilling to conform to get acceptable assist, Ms. Barnett filed this swimsuit to forestall others from unknowingly struggling comparable abuse by him.”

The swimsuit alleges that LaBeouf admitted to the Valentine’s Day incident when he forcibly slammed the musician in opposition to his automotive and tried to strangle her, telling “one other girl, whom he was dishonest on Tahliah with on the time, that he had dragged Tahliah out of his automotive by her collar.”

Regarding the STD, the swimsuit accuses LaBeouf of transmitting the illness to different unsuspecting ladies, as effectively. “Merely put, LaBeouf’s reckless disregard for the well being and security of his companions makes him a hazard to ladies all over the place,” the lawsuit states.

Barnett’s legal professional says she tried to diffuse the torment, together with one other one in all LaBeouf’s former girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho, by suggesting he search assist for his psychological well being and substance abuse. She additionally requested him to make a donation to a violence shelter.

“In response to this peaceable overture, LaBeouf performed video games and downplayed the seriousness of the scenario,” the swimsuit states, including that LaBeouf’s legal professional “cruelly dismissed the sexually transmitted illness LaBeouf had contaminated Tahliah with as ‘not that dangerous.’”

LaBeouf additionally threatened to embarrass her with private textual content messages and different info, “clearly [hoping] to terror Tahliah into submission and maintain her from taking any additional motion,” her lawyer writes. “LaBeouf’s scare techniques won’t work. He has no energy over Tahliah anymore.”

La Beouf, a toddler star who rose to fame as a teen on the Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens,” has garnered each mainstream and indie success, from “The Transformers” franchise and “Indiana Jones” to current critically-acclaimed movies like “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy.”

He has additionally has an extended historical past of authorized points. Over the course of his profession, his erratic conduct has performed out within the information, together with a heated altercation in Germany in 2015 between him and his on-and-off girlfriend, Mia Goth, the place in leaked video footage, LaBeouf practically turned violent and was heard saying, “If I’d have stayed there, I’d have killed her.”

The brand new lawsuit claims that LaBeouf’s previous conduct been dismissed within the leisure trade, and the actor — who is understood for his efficiency artwork, and as soon as wore a bag over his head to a crimson carpet premiere — has basically gotten a free cross, resulting from his offbeat, creative nature.

“For too lengthy, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions because the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist,’” the lawsuit states. “Regardless that his historical past of violent conduct was well-documented, many within the media have handled LaBeouf as a innocent determine of enjoyable, which has helped allow him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of girls over time. There may be nothing humorous concerning the exploitation of and battering of girls.”

This previous September, LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft for an altercation with a person in June 2020. In 2014, he was arrested at Studio 54 in New York Metropolis for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. After the incident, the actor voluntarily entered therapy for alcoholism. In 2017, he was arrested in Savannah, Georgia for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction with digital camera footage exhibiting the actor making racial remarks to a police officer, throughout his arrest, which he later apologized for, citing his alcohol habit. He was sentenced to a yr of probation and to hunt remedy to handle his anger and substance abuse points.

The lawsuit states that Barnett is suing LaBeouf to assist different ladies — not for financial causes. Ought to she be awarded any monies from LaBeouf, she intends to donate a “good portion” to non-profiles that assist survivors of home abuse.

“The times wherein LaBeouf can mistreat and hurt ladies with impunity are over,” the lawsuit states.

FKA Twigs broke into the leisure trade as a dancer, showing in movies by Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue and Jessie J, whereas concurrently engaged on her music profession. She launched her debut “EP1” late in 2012, and rapidly garnered main media consideration. Her sound — which mixes her excessive and breathy vocals with electronics and sluggish, typically heavy beats — has advanced over three EPs and two full-length albums, and her most up-to-date, 2019’s “Magdalene,” noticed her collaborating with hitmakers akin to Benny Blanco and Jack Antonoff. The English musician, who danced with Usher throughout his Prince tribute on the 2020 Grammy Awards, is equally famend as a dancer and visible artist, by way of her personal movies and a 2016 dance movie she directed referred to as “Soundtrack 7.” She has additionally appeared in a number of advertisements, together with one for Nike and a preferred and critically-praised 2018 spot for Apple’s HomePod directed by Spike Jonze.

Within the period of #MeToo, which started a Hollywood reckoning in 2017, many ladies have since come ahead with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, stating they typically didn’t report incidents to the police and different legislation enforcement as a result of concern of retaliation. Because the motion garnered mainstream consideration, because of former Hollywood A-listers and highly effective executives being outed, the general public has began to reframe language surrounding sexual assault with a slowing-growing, but newfound understanding, that abuse can happen even between companions in a relationship or marriage.

FKA Twigs’ swimsuit states that she refuses to be labeled as a sufferer, and as an alternative, “has triumphed over LaBeouf’s abuse and stands prepared to carry him accountable for his actions.”

“Ladies everybody are actually on discover that LaBeouf will not be the tortured artist he portrays himself as,” the lawsuit states. “He’s a damaging and harmful man.”

See all the lawsuit right here:

