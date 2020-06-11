‘Flack’ Lands at Amazon Following Pop TV Cancelation – Variety

“Flack,” the comedy-drama starring Anna Paquin, has discovered a brand new dwelling.

Round fourth months after Pop TV abruptly canceled the present, Amazon has swooped in to select it up. Seasons 1 and a couple of will now transfer to the streamer, with the choice to resume for a 3rd not out of the query. A premiere date might be introduced later.

“Flack” is ready on this planet of high-stakes movie star public relations. Paquin stars as Robyn, whose work and residential lives collided at the tip of season one, when she might not resist the temptations of her addictions. Season 2 stars Sophie Okonedo as Caroline, Lydia Wilson as Eve, and Rebecca Benson as Melody. Genevieve Angelson, Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene additionally star.

Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill are becoming a member of the present for its second outing. Neill, who’s reuniting together with his “The Piano” co-star, can have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a really difficult relationship with the PR company boss, Caroline. Whereas Kim will star as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with somebody at the agency.

The present’s cancelation got here as a part of a clean-up at Pop TV which noticed “Florida Women” and “Greatest Intentions” additionally canceled, in addition to president Brad Schwartz exit the corporate. The transfer was not altogether sudden, as ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish had been making it clear utilizing IP managed by the corporate can be a precedence following the merger. All three of the exhibits which had been dumped had been produced by exterior studios.

“Flack” is produced by Hat Trick Productions and CASM Movies, with government producers Oliver Lansley, Paquin, Helen Williams, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer, Mark Larkin and Jimmy Mulville.